BOONE — After more than a year of planning, AppalCart unveiled its first electric bus at the Greenway Trail parking lot to a crowd of more than 50 community members

As Stick Boy cookies and Proterra model toy buses were handed out to those in attendance, individuals from AppalCart's community partners spoke about the monumental addition to the community's public transportation. 

AppalCart's first electric bus projected to launch service in September
AppalCART, App State receive $1 million for electric bus, charging station

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.