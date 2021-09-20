BOONE — AppalCart's Orange Route will be closed on Sept. 20, AppalCart stated on Twitter.
The closure is due to staffing shortages.
AppalCart stated community members should utilize the Green Route for service to Mountaineer Village.
"Thank you for your patiences and we apologize for any inconvenience," AppalCart stated on Twitter.
