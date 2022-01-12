BOONE — Due to a water main break in Boone, AppalCart is not serving five stops in the downtown Boone area on Jan. 12.
AppalCART will be unable to service the following stops: Dan'l Boone Inn, Hillside Drive, App State Mountain Laurel Hall at NC 105 Ext and Earthfare.
Due to a water main break near Earthfare, a water system pressure loss occurred throughout the entire town of Boone and due to this, a Boil Water Advisory has been issued to the Boone customers.
The town of Boone is advising all water consumers to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.