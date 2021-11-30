BOONE — AppalCART’s Christmas and New Year break schedule will begin Thursday, Dec. 9 and will run through Sunday, Jan. 9 for the Express, Gold, Green, Orange, Pop105 Red and Purple routes.
No service will be available Friday Dec. 24 through Sunday Dec. 26 as well as Saturday, Jan. 1.
There will also be no Night Owl Service available Thursday, Dec. 9 through Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
For route schedules and maps, visit appalcart.com/route-maps-and-schedules.
To see updates from AppalCART regarding routes, inclement weather operations and more visit twitter.com/AppalCART.
