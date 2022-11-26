BOONE — Appalachian Voices released scorecards examining how electric cooperatives in North Carolina measured up across a number of areas, including governance, transparency, energy efficiency, member access to clean energy and other factors.
Included in those scorecards was Blue Ridge Energy, which serves Watauga County.
The results showed that the majority of the 26 co-ops in North Carolina impose significant barriers for customer-members to participate in the democratic governance of their co-ops, while only a few offer services or supportive policies to help members lower their electric bills, according to Appalachian Voices. Though no co-op across seven states scored more than 65 out of 100 total points, co-ops in North Carolina achieved an average score of only 24 out of 100 points — the third lowest in the region.
Cooperatives were ranked according to their governance and transparency practices, energy efficiency and clean energy programs, and by whether they make information about their policies and energy programs available on their websites or include them in their bylaws, among other factors. The purpose of this evaluation is to ensure that electric co-ops are providing their members with the range of opportunities now available to rural communities , according to App Voices.
While North Carolina cooperatives ranked highly for providing fair and democratic election processes, they also place significant barriers to participation in decision-making and overall co-op governance. Notably, co-ops in the state fail to maintain open board meetings, publish minutes from the meetings or offer ways for members to communicate with board directors outside of the annual meeting. As a result, North Carolina’s co-ops had the third-lowest score for governance amongst the seven Southeastern states.
The Southeast Regional Electric Cooperative Scorecard is hosted on the website EnergyDemocracyYall.org, a hub for organizations working to build energy systems that serve the communities they live in. Website visitors will find an interactive source of information where they can look up specific data about electric cooperatives like geographic and demographic details of their service areas, and information about governance, board composition and accessibility of electric cooperatives.
Blue Ridge Energy ranked in the following categories:
Regional rankings (out of 173 co-ops)
- 34th overall
- 40th on governance
- 31st on member services (tied)
NC rankings (out of 26 co-ops)
- 3rd overall
- 5th on governance
“We always appreciate receiving feedback regarding our programs and efforts to best serve our local members and communities,” said Renee Walker, director of public relations for Blue Ridge Energy. “Our employees work very hard to deliver on our Brighter Future vision of making life better for members by providing electricity that is reliable, affordable and sustainable.”
Overall, Appalachian Voices Senior Energy Analyst for Rory McIlmoil said Blue Ridge Energy is one of the best co-ops in the state, but still has room to improve as far as operating like a cooperative. He said open board meetings and more accessible programs to help members lower their bills are two of his main recommendations.
According to McIlmoil, the average energy cost burden — the percent of gross household income spent on home energy costs — for Blue Ridge members is 3.6% for all income levels. It’s 9.8% for low-income households — those falling under 200% of the federal poverty level — meaning low-income households spent 2.7 times more of their household income on energy costs than all households on average. The threshold for an affordable home energy burden is 6%. McIlmoil said the average poverty rate for BRE members is 17.5%.
Statewide. the average energy burden for co-op members is 3.2% for all income levels and 10.6% for low-income households, and the average poverty rate for all co-op members is 13.9%, according to McIlmoil.
The scorecard release is part of a joint project between Appalachian Voices, Shareable, Partnership for Southern Equity, Energy Alabama, One Voice, Kentuckians For The Commonwealth and Mountain Association via the Advancing Equity and Opportunity Collaborative. Scorecards were released today for rural electric co-ops in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
