HIGH COUNTRY — Appalachian Regional Library’s partnership with NAMI the National Alliance on Mental Illness High Country is supported by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, NAMI-NC and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Watauga County Public Library is kicking off the new year with programs on the theme of “Gender Fluidity, LGBTQIA+, story time and mental health.”
The partnership’s first two virtual programs are
• “The Ins and Outs of Being a Trans Guy” on Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
• “From Juvy to the Vermont Poetry Society and All the Steps Along the Way” with author and poet Linda Quinlan on Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
Linda’s book titled “Chelsea Creek” will be a “Read, Share or Keep” book.
The Story Time aspect of this theme refers to a “Human Library” program, in which one person “checks out” another person and listens to their story.
Active in more than 50 countries, the Human Library-styled conversations are designed to challenge stigma and stereotypes. This will be a safe space for dialogue where topics are discussed openly between our human books and their readers, according to the library. The human books will share their personal experience where difficult questions are expected, appreciated, and answered. Preregistration is required. For the purposes of this grant, rather than one-on-one conversations, Zoom meetings will offer a variety of speakers and the public is invited to listen in and ask questions.
The 2022 grant partnership will offer giveaways such as free ‘Read, Share or Keep’ books, notebooks and pens that can be mailed directly to a participant’s home address while supplies last. Books will be ordered for the library’s collection and a resource fair and informational panel discussion is planned for the spring at the library.
About Community Inclusion
Research from Temple University shows that stigmatization and symptomatic labeling of conditions take away from people’s quality of life. A sense of community is missing for many with mental health conditions, resulting in isolation and loneliness. According to current research, social isolation is more lethal than smoking 15 cigarettes daily. Loneliness is huge; it’s a silent killer.
Community Inclusion is a feasible alternative to inactive and isolated lives and is a medical necessity: “People don’t need more referrals to mental health services; they need referrals to life and community.” See “Well Together — A Blueprint for Community Inclusion” at bit.ly/3EqV9za.
For more info on the Human Library concept, see humanlibrary.org.
