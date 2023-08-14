Jacob Starks

Jacob Starks

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — Appalachian Regional Library has announced that Jacob Starks will serve as its next Regional Director beginning Sept. 1.

“It is with great pleasure that I, on behalf of the ARL Board, welcome Jacob Starks as our new director. Jacob will work with the three counties: Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes," said ARL Board Chair Patty Swarzbaugh. "He brings extensive library experience, technology, and digital literacy knowledge and exhibits skillful leadership qualities. Please welcome Jacob as he moves to the High Country and joins our team.”

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.