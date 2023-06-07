BLOWING ROCK — Appalachian Regional Healthcare CEO and President Chuck Mantooth will present information about the hospital at the American Legion Building in Blowing Rock on Tuesday, June 13 at 5 p.m.
Many changes in recent years have elevated the level of care that is available in Watauga County. Mantooth will discuss this and the benefits that will be realized as a result of ARHS’s management agreement with UNC Health. Other hospitals managed by UNC have seen additional resources that have allowed their hospitals to provide better care.
