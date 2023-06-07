chuck mantooth.JPG

Chuck Mantooth during the event for the Higher Elevation Campaign.

chuck mantooth.JPG

 File photo

BLOWING ROCK — Appalachian Regional Healthcare CEO and President Chuck Mantooth will present information about the hospital at the American Legion Building in Blowing Rock on Tuesday, June 13 at 5 p.m.

Many changes in recent years have elevated the level of care that is available in Watauga County. Mantooth will discuss this and the benefits that will be realized as a result of ARHS’s management agreement with UNC Health. Other hospitals managed by UNC have seen additional resources that have allowed their hospitals to provide better care.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.