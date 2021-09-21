BOONE — Appalachian Heritage Day will held on Sept. 28 at the King Street Market.
The Sept. 28 market will feature activities for community members who are into music, dancing, seeds, apple cider, food samples or games.
Events include:
- Flat foot dancing demonstration at 5 p.m.
- Clogging class at 5:30 p.m
- Old timey Jam Tent
- Seed swap & seed packet decorating
- Apple cider press demonstration and samples
- Cooking demonstration
- Blowing Rock Art History Museum information booth
- Trivia
Operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, the King Street Market is a spacious, outdoor market that operates every Tuesday from May through October. The King Street Market is designed with working families in mind to give them the perfect opportunity to shop local during the week, according to BRWIA.
For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow the market on Facebook @KingStreetMkt and on Instagram @kingstreetmarket. For general inquiries or to be added to the weekly newsletter, please email farmersmarkets@brwia.org.
