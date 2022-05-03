AVERY COUNTY – Last month, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper filled the recently vacated state Board of Education seat with Avery County’s John Blackburn. The seat originally belonged to Todd Chasteen, who vacated the position and was succeeded by Blackburn. No press release from the Governor’s Office was issued at the time of appointment until an April 6 meeting of the State Board of Education.
A portion of the release from the Governor’s office states, “Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the State Board of Education, John M. Blackburn of Linville as the 7th Education District Representative. Blackburn was the President and General Manager of Linville Resorts, Inc. He serves as chair of the Linville Foundation and Linville Volunteer Fire Department Trust. Blackburn previously served on the Appalachian State University’s Board of Trustees.
A registered Democrat from Avery County, Blackburn will serve the remaining time on a vacated term.
On the governor’s website in the education tab it states, “Governor Cooper is working to strengthen our education system from early childhood through postsecondary education and make the investments necessary to ensure that all North Carolina students have access to a high-quality public education. He has proposed solutions to keep our public schools strong and make North Carolina a Top Ten Educated State by 2025. A quality teacher in every classroom and a quality principal in every school make for great public schools – and our children deserve nothing less.”
