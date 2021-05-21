BOONE — Appalachian State University stated that it will host a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to noon in Plemmons Student Union, Blue Ridge Ballroom.
Parking will be available in the East Howard Street Lot, behind the union.
The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for adults ages 18 and older, according to App State. First and second dose appointments are available.
Participants will be given a $10 gift card from App State Campus Dining, complements of Chancellor Sheri Everts.
Walk-ins are welcome, although appointments are recommended for little or no wait times.
Register for an appointment at appstate.edu/go/coronavirus/vaccine. Community members can call (828) 262-6578 or email safety@appstate.edu with questions or for assistance with appointments.
There is no charge for the vaccine, nor does insurance information need to be provided or identification shown.
Community members are reminded to wear a face covering and short sleeves or clothing with easy access to an upper arm.
Visit www.appstate.edu/go/coronavirus/vaccine to register for an upcoming App State vaccine clinic and for additional information.
