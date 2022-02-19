BOONE — The App State Student Government Association, the Staff Senate and the Faculty Senate of Appalachian State University will hold a town hall at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 in the Belk Library Auditorium.
The even will be moderated by Faculty Senate Chair Louis Gallien. Panelists include Richard Rheingans, Stella Anderson, Bailey Gardner, Bekah Nielsen and a town representative. Michael Behrent will handle the microphone, Brian Burke is the zoom coordinator and Scott Rice will be the IT coordinator.
Panelists will sit at the front of the room behind a table and will have the option of standing at the podium for their individual remarks or remain seated.
The town hall will start with a brief introduction. What is a town hall? It is an expression of active democracy and shared governance on the ground floor level with multiple constituencies who are neither elected or selected to office. And the talking about the preferred rules of engagement, which a press release stated the organizers are interested in critiquing decisions, policies and patterns of behavior and action and its impact upon the entire community made by the state legislature, board of governors, board of trustees and the chancellor and administration of App State, including Senate bodies that are advisory.
"We are not interested in attacks on the character of members of our community nor engaging in rumormongering, unfair innuendo, unreliable secondhand information and gossip," the organizers stated in a press release. "We will center on critiquing ideas, actions, policies and procedures and not individuals or groups c) This meeting will be recorded and made available to constituencies along with zoom capability; d) The three senate chairs will meet soon after the town hall meeting in order to coordinate next steps in their respective senate bodies and ascertain if there is group action required to achieve our mutually shared governance goals."
The order of presentations will be the following:
1) Welcome and Ground Rules — Gallien
2) Mission — Rheingans
3) Diversity and Inclusion —Gardner
5) Financial Resources — Anderson
4) Sustainability and Climate — Nielsen
5) Town-Gown Relations — TBD
Then an open floor.
Each panelist will offer a five-minute overview of each topic. Afterwards, the moderator will coordinate questions and comments from the floor and zoom and direct those remarks to the appropriate panelist.
The moderator role is completely direction oriented and is not as a spokesperson for any group unless someone asks the moderator a question in his role as faculty chair.
Prepared remarks will not exceed 30 minutes for five panelists in total including introductory remarks from the Moderator. 30 minutes in presentation; 90 minutes for audience participation.
The Zoom link can be found at https://appstate.zoom.us/j/91393646205?pwd=Qy9uc09zdGpEdlFqLzhLd2p3Y2pFZz09.
The meeting passcode is 102802.
