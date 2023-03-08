App Police logo

BOONE — An App State student was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly making a threat of mass violence on educational property. 

On Wednesday, March 8, at approximately 6:30 p.m., App State student Pierce H. Chase, 18, a resident of Elkstone Hall, was arrested on suspicion of Communicating a Threat of Mass Violence on Educational Property, a Class H felony. No weapons were found during a search of his residence, and police have determined there was no threat of danger to the campus community as a result of this action. Bond was set at $25,000, according to App State. University operations remain under normal conditions. 

