BOONE — An App State student was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly making a threat of mass violence on educational property.
On Wednesday, March 8, at approximately 6:30 p.m., App State student Pierce H. Chase, 18, a resident of Elkstone Hall, was arrested on suspicion of Communicating a Threat of Mass Violence on Educational Property, a Class H felony. No weapons were found during a search of his residence, and police have determined there was no threat of danger to the campus community as a result of this action. Bond was set at $25,000, according to App State. University operations remain under normal conditions.
At approximately 3:45 p.m., App State Police received reports of threats directed to the App State community via the social media application YikYak. App State Police immediately investigated the threats and determined the posts were made from a mobile phone located on the App State campus, and further investigation led to the arrest of Chase.
“App State Police take every threat made to the App State community seriously. We investigate every threat and will not hesitate to charge those who threaten the life, safety or health of members of our campus,” said Andy Stephenson, Chief of App State Police and Director of Public Safety for App State.
The university reminds students, faculty and staff of counseling and support resources available for those who may need them:
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.