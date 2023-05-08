NRLP logo

New River Light and Power

BOONE — New River Light and Power — Appalachian State University’s nonprofit electric utility — has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3)® designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. NRLP joins 271 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.

