WATAUGA — Gregory Perreault from Appalachian State University's Department of Communication publishes research on how rural news sources report on issues involving hate.
The research, "'It's Not Hate but...': Marginal Categories in Rural Journalism," was published in Journalism Practice in collaboration with journalism professors Ruth Moon, Jessica Fargen Walsh and Mildred F. Perreault in May and discusses how 33 journalists in rural areas across the country report on hate groups and how fear to tell the stories are "exacerbated by close community ties and limited resources."
"A lot of the work I do is motivated by a concern for hate in society, which is a growing problem. Journalists end up being on the front lines of it, simply by nature of being at events," Perreault said.
The study found that nearly 70% of weekly newspapers are in rural communities. Rural residents are more likely to vote for conservative politicians than those in urban or suburban areas and only 11% of Republicans say they "trust the media a great deal or a fair amount."
Therefore, journalists in these rural communities feel a sense of responsibility to report on issues of hate but fear alienating their audiences in doing so, according to the study.
"In early COVID, there was a rise of sort of bad actors who wanted to convince journalists to apply the same sort of political reporting that would be applied to say the Proud Boys to Black Lives Matter. They would say, 'Well, hey, you know, the KKK does marches and Black Lives Matter does marches,' but of course, those are two very different things," Perreault said. "These bad actors would want the journalists to be to provide equivalent coverage and journalists found themselves conflicted."
Regardless of fear, Perreault said that many respondents in the study were defensive over the communities they serve and their ability to educate and inform them. He said one respondent who was a minority found herself reporting in a rural area and was concerned about how she would be perceived. However, once she began talking to people and explaining her point of view, a connection and trust was built.
Perreault said that a major criticism in academic research is that reporters do not know their audiences, which creates a disconnect between the intention of a story and how it is perceived.
"I think that what happens oftentimes in journalism is that there is a disconnect, in part because the journalists don't know their readers. So if there is information that makes readers uncomfortable, they can just sort of dismiss the messenger, 'journalism is out to get us.' But when it's the rural journalists who lives three doors down, who goes to the same barbecue places you and drinks at the same coffee shop, that's a little harder because you've seen that person every day and when you read that, you say, 'oh, I know that person. That person wouldn't lie to me,'" said Perrault. "When we look back historically in journalism, this was the strength. This is why people trust the journalists, because they knew them."
Perreault said that Watauga County is typical in the fact that acts of hate happen and that they are largely looked down on by people in the community. However, while hateful vandalism would not be reported on or investigated in a large metropolitan area, it does make headlines in Watauga.
In 2017, a white nationalist banner was briefly displayed on the sky bridge over River Street. Though it was taken down about 20 minutes later, the Watauga Democrat published an article regarding the display of hate. Gene Fowler, Watauga Democrat publisher, said that at the time of the event, the organization had no threats made against them.
Small newsroom reporters often have less resources to investigate. With less staff, training and financial support, rural journalists put more on the line to inform their audiences of acts of hate while also fearing backlash and offending their community members, the study found.
Perreault said rural journalist should build community and understand their readers to cultivate more trust as the majority of reporting is done through small newsrooms.
"What you see in that vast majority of academic research is about big city news organizations — it's the New York Times, it's all these super funded, super rich, super privileged news organizations. That's not the majority of journalism, both in the United States and across the globe," said Perreault. "The majority of journalism is like what happens at the Democrat or Johnson City Press, what happens at a host of smaller news organizations. We have to get a better sense of the things that are happening there and I think this study makes an impact in that way."
