gregory perrault

Gregory Perrault is an OOIR-ranked scholar of digital journalism, with research extending to journalistic epistemology, hostility in journalism and digital labor.

 Photo courtesy of Appalachian State University

WATAUGA — Gregory Perreault from Appalachian State University's Department of Communication publishes research on how rural news sources report on issues involving hate.

The research, "'It's Not Hate but...': Marginal Categories in Rural Journalism," was published in Journalism Practice in collaboration with journalism professors Ruth Moon, Jessica Fargen Walsh and Mildred F. Perreault in May and discusses how 33 journalists in rural areas across the country report on hate groups and how fear to tell the stories are "exacerbated by close community ties and limited resources." 

