Dr. Shuai Zhang, a research assistant professor in the Department of Reading Education and Special Education, has been honored with the Servant’s Heart Award from Watauga County Schools (WCS).
The Servant’s Heart Award is the highest honor presented by the Watauga County Board of Education and is awarded to students, employees, and community members in recognition of the highest level of service and leadership.
“I feel extremely honored to receive the Servant’s Heart Award from the Watauga County Board of Education,” said Zhang. “Since joining Appalachian State University, for my service work I have been learning from the school teachers while using my knowledge in reading to make a direct impact on students in K-8.”
“I love the feeling that my tutees and I are learning from each other every day,” he added. “I hope I can use my energy to bring stakeholders of children together and improve the reading skills of our most striving readers.”
Since January 2021, Zhang has spent at least 12 hours per week at Blowing Rock School tutoring readers online and in person.
“Dr. Zhang’s service work was particularly important last year when many students were learning from home,” noted Zhang’s nominator. “With his easy manner, he quickly became a favorite of his students and their families. While Dr. Zhang eagerly learns from teachers at Blowing Rock, they too are absorbed in his expertise in the science of reading.”
“This year he’s been working with several older students in need of extra help,” continued his nominator. “At the same time, he keeps a hand in with beginning readers and teaching with BRS reading teacher, Dr. Laurie Gill, during his ‘break’. He’s also been helpful in gathering progress information on students to help Blowing Rock’s Intervention Team.”
“We are very fortunate to have community partners like Dr. Shuai Zhang who are so dedicated to serving students in Watauga County,” said Dr. Scott Elliott, WCS Superintendent. “His willingness to volunteer so much of his time and expertise each week truly shows his worthiness of a Servant’s Heart Award nomination.”
“We’re grateful for our many partnerships with App State that allow so many unique and valuable opportunities for our students,” Elliott added.
Originally from eastern China, Zhang earned his Ph.D. in reading education from Texas A&M University and joined the Reich College of Education faculty in 2019. He teaches undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral courses. His research focuses on:
- reading behavior of autism spectrum disorder students,
- early literacy acquisition,
- second language reading and writing acquisition,
- quantitative data analysis
- research design
Zhang aims to become an influential scholar in the early literacy field that can make a direct impact on children’s reading growth.
