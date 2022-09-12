BOONE — The Appalachian State University Police Department is investigating a report involving one of its officers as well as the destruction of art on campus that occurred on Sept. 10.
The incidents occurred while students were celebrating the football team's win against Texas A&M — the No. 6 team in the country at the time.
While students were celebrating on Stadium Drive near Duck Pond, a video on social media shows an Appalachian Police officer pulling a female — standing on the back of a police car — off the vehicle and to the ground. The female could be seen in the video landing on the ground before the video moves back to the officer.
The officer was standing in a large crowd of students on the street. According to App State Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Andy Stephenson, the officer has been relieved of duty while the department investigates his conduct.
"While the majority of App State fans celebrated one of the biggest wins in our football history without incident, APD is investigating damages to art on campus, and we have also relieved an officer of duty while we investigate a report of officer conduct related to Saturday evening," Stephenson said in a statement. "Overall, no injuries were reported, and other incidents were minor, and not out of the ordinary for a typical football game weekend."
In other videos posted to social media, students were jumping into Duck Pond and climbing onto a sculpture placed in the pond three months ago.
While people were in the pond celebrating, the sculpture was damaged.
We have more chaos. Duck Pond scenes: pic.twitter.com/GqygnO7K4D— Cameron Burnett (@Cdburnett7) September 10, 2022
"As the situation was brought to my attention Saturday night, it was shocking and saddening to see, but it’s been so nice to hear many positive comments of support from students, parents and others that loved the work and hope that it can be repaired," Kevin Curry, the sculpture's artist, said in a statement. "I have every confidence that the University will make things right and I look forward to their public statement."
App State officials said in a statement that the university has been in touch with the artist and that they are moving the artwork — entitled "Lost and Found" — from its location so the damage and potential for repairs can be assessed.
"This was a great weekend for App State, and it's unfortunate that public art was damaged during the celebration of an historic win for our football team," Denise Ringler, director of arts engagement at App State, said in a statement. "Our university’s history of supporting artists and the work they create will continue. Displaying public art has long been a source of pride, and in addition to athletics, is part of the broad, enriching environment that engages our students, faculty, staff and visitors to our campus. We are working with the artist to assess the damage, and determine the possibility for repair."
On King Street, several hundred people rushed the roadway after the win. According to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau, officers arrived on scene within a few minutes for an initial call of about 50 people in the roadway. On arrival, officers found the group had grown to "several hundred very excited people celebrating in the roadway."
"We had to act quickly to shut down incoming traffic and divert additional traffic from downtown," Le Beau said. "We certainly understand the excitement, but we cannot condone this type of activity."
APP STATE #AppState pic.twitter.com/XXKzah90oa— Ryan (@KiukRyan) September 10, 2022
Le Beau said some vehicles were trapped and surrounded by pedestrians. He also said they have seen a video of a citizen who had at least one person jump on top of their vehicle.
"If that driver had become frightened and accelerated, it would have ended in tragedy," Le Beau said.
There was another incident where one of the members of the "happy multitude in the roadway" intentionally broke a vehicle’s taillight for "no reason," Le Beau said.
"The Boone community generally loves the presence of the university, the football team and the students; however, when students act lawlessly it tarnishes their image and creates a dangerous situation. King Street is a US highway and people do not have the right to shut it down for a celebration." Le Beau said. "Our job is to keep people safe, and we only have so many officers working at a time. We depend upon the cooperation of our community, students included, to show respect for the community that we all share. With that said, we congratulate Coach Shawn Clark, the coaching staff and the football team on a tremendous victory over (formerly) No. 6 Texas A&M. We expect students and citizens to celebrate, and we just ask that we do so responsibly."
As the university looks toward its next home game against Troy on Sept. 17, the App State Athletics Department wants fans to be respectful to all fans, visitors and the campus environment.
"App State fans support the university and our athletics programs with great passion and enthusiasm. We have a tremendous opportunity this week with the football program, university and community in the national spotlight," Joey Jones, senior associate athletics director for strategic communication, said in a statement. "We ask all fans to continue to support the Mountaineers by arriving early to events, cheering loudly, and being respectful of all fans, visitors and our campus environment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.