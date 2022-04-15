BOONE — An App State graduate is using her design skills to raise money for conservation organizations globally through her small business Running Out of Time, or R.O.O.T.
Katie Duckett, who graduated from Appalachian State University last year, said R.O.O.T. just started as an idea.
“I just thought about making different themed clothing, like rain forest or ocean themed, and then donating part of the profits to the relevant organizations — but I never really did anything with it because I couldn’t think of a good brand name,” Duckett said.
She said R.O.O.T. came to her as a random thought, but ultimately stuck with her.
She immediately started making designs, and now her website features a variety of T-shirts, long-sleeved tees and crewneck sweatshirts with designs Duckett created.
Despite the detailed and artistic array of shirts, Duckett said she didn’t study, nor does she have any formal training, in art or graphic design.
“The community (in Boone) in general is very sustainability minded — environmentally minded — and when you’re there for four years, I think it just rubs off on you,” Duckett said. Particularly with clothing, Duckett said she loves Boone’s options for thrifting and that it impacted how she thinks about pollution from the clothing industry and how she is looking to make her clothing business more sustainable.
“I was actually a geology major (at App State), but I’ve always been really into doing creative things and art in general,” she said.
Learning how to run her own clothing business was a steep learning curve, Duckett said. Doing the art designs and getting them ready for placement on clothes wasn’t the hard part, but it was a long process figuring out what companies could help her make the shirts and ship them.
Overall, Duckett said she’d gone through three different companies for various reasons, such as one which was always out of stock. Recognizing the impact of the clothing industry on the environment, Duckett said she is looking to work with sustainable options, like printing on organic shirts and using a company local to her in Aspen, which would be able to print the shirts and cut down on shipping needs.
Duckett officially launched the business in February after working on it nearly daily since November.
“It was probably several weeks of me researching and trying to figure out (what organizations) I want to donate to,” Duckett said. She said she wanted to donate to established charities she knew could make a difference, but also reputable charities so that she could ensure the money actually goes to what the organizations advertise.
To engage with the community more, Duckett said she is also looking to partner with environmental and nonprofit organizations. She said she has found many close to her in Colorado, but closer to Boone the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina in particular reached out to partner with her.
In total, Duckett estimated she has 30 to 40 organizations listed on her website where shoppers can see the organizations the clothing sales help support.
R.O.O.T.’s online store can be found at rootco.org.
