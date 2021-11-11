BOONE — App State is collecting canned food at the Saturday, Nov. 13, football game against South Alabama for the Hunger and Health Coalition.
"We are so grateful for our long-standing partnership with Appalachian State University Athletics," said Hunger and Health Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Young. "This canned food drive comes at a perfect time as we are entering the holiday season. One in four families in the High Country experience food insecurity and this event will help to provide nutritious foods for our neighbors. Thank you for being a hero for our community on Heroes Day."
Collection starts as early as 9 a.m. and will be located near the East Gate of Kidd Brewer Stadium. Monetary donations can also be made to Hunger and Health Coalition on its website at www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com.
"As we celebrate Heroes Day this Saturday against South Alabama, we ask that fans help be a hero for our local community by bringing in-date canned or non-perishable food items to donate to the Hunger and Health Coalition of Boone," App State stated in a press release. "We thank all fans for participating and being heroes for our local community on Heroes Day."
Areté Structures — a local business that designs, manufactures and delivers prefabricated pedestrian bridges using fiber reinforced polymer — is also holding a food drive.
"We are overjoyed at the simple acts of kindness we see from our community and local businesses," the Hunger and Health Coalition posted on Facebook.
More information on the organization can be found at www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com.
