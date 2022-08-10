BOONE — Excavating several sites over the past two years, Appalachian State University’s archaeology professors partnered with the Junaluska Heritage Association to find tangible records of the community’s history.
Alice Wright, from App State’ Department of Anthropology, led her Archaeological Principles class in a dig at their most recent site located at 215 North Depot Street. This site is adjacent to the previous location of a historic Chocolate Bar, which was a Junaluska social club in the 1940s and 1950s, according to the JHA.
Wright said students have discovered marbles, perfume and nail polish bottles and pieces of glass bottles and jars. In comparing these artifacts to passages from “Junaluska: Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community,” these “traces of the trash left behind” become more meaningful.
At the excavation site, examples of the comparison between archaeological records and the oral history were available. Wright and her students printed several passages from “Junaluska: Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community” and placed them alongside found items that aligned with the stories.
One passage from Bell Hatton Horton discussed canning food as “there were no freezers back then.” While excavating the site, many pieces of canning jars were found. Another passage from William Whittington discussed the “little games” children played to keep themselves entertained, which coincided with a marble that was found at the site.
Students also searched the internet for the original advertising posters for perfume and nail polish bottles found. Through their research, they estimate the bottles are from the 1940s.
“It’s about getting tangible pieces of that history that people have been listening and reading about,” Wright said. “To touch that history, it kind of makes it more real.”
As part of the collaboration with JHA, Wright has participated in several other projects to help build on the recorded history of the Junaluska community.
Wright collaborated with fellow App State archaeology professor Cameron Gokee in leading students to look for remains of Troy Councill’s homes, which was off what is now Junaluska Road. Troy Councill was a Black farmer with 30 to 40 acres of land, according to the JHA. Through their findings and archival records, they believe they found an early 20th century farmstead that was a later iteration of Councill’s place of residence.
Following similar work to the town of Boone’s identification of unmarked graves in the Historic Black Cemetery section of Boone Cemetery in 2017, Wright and Gokee coordinated with the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology to utilize ground-penetrating radar to identify unmarked graves at Black cemeteries, mainly the Clarissa Hill Cemetery, in the spring of 2021.
Wright said Gokee and herself are “really excited” to continue to offer their “idiosyncratic” skill-set to the JHA.
“I don’t want to speak for the community but it’s my hope that our work contributes to the ‘we’re still here mentality,’” Wright said. “The book that came out on the oral histories is an incredible record and the stories that people tell are invaluable. What we see our work doing is complementing that.”
