jcap-900.jpeg

Pictured left to right, App State archaeology field school students Caroline Boerger ’21, Zoe Hinkel ’21, Tamsin Czochara ’22, Karson Holder ’21 and Sara Fonseca ’22 excavate near the Troy Councill homestead in 2021. Councill was one of the founders of Boone’s Junaluska community in the 19th century.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — App State faculty and students and the broader community have joined forces to work on the Junaluska Community Archaeology Project, helping document and preserve the material heritage of Junaluska — one of the oldest African American communities in Western North Carolina.

The project was launched in spring 2021 as a three-credit archaeological field school for students, under the leadership of Dr. Alice Wright and Dr. Cameron Gokee — associate and assistant professors, respectively, in App State’s Department of Anthropology.

jcap1-900.jpeg

Isabella Vargas ’22, left in foreground, and Tamsin Czochara ’22 set the locations of unmarked graves of Black individuals in the Boone Cemetery, in preparation for App State’s 2021 Founders Day.
jcap2-600.jpeg

David Cranford ’22, an App State alumnus and assistant state archaeologist at the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology, far left, explains ground-penetrating radar surveys to anthropology majors Tamsin Czochara ’22, senior Grace Berzina and Sara Fonseca ’22 at Clarissa Hill Cemetery in 2021. The Junaluska community has been using Clarissa Hill Cemetery since the 1950s.
jcap3-600.jpeg

Archaeology field school students Megan Shaw ’22, junior Emma McFarland, senior Ty Hood and senior Matthew Knowles, along with teaching assistant and graduate student Nick Hoffman ’20, begin excavations outside the historic Chocolate Bar site on Depot Street in Boone in 2022.
jcap6-1000.jpeg

App State's Dr. Alice Wright, associate professor of anthropology, far left, Dr. Susan Keefe, App State professor emerita of anthropology, second from left, and Roberta Jackson ’91, lead facilitator of the Junaluska Heritage Association, welcome volunteers to the Boone Cemetery in 2022, where they helped place stones over unmarked graves of Black individuals.
jcap7-900.jpeg

App State faculty and students and community volunteers helped install fieldstones over unmarked graves of Black individuals in the Boone Cemetery in fall 2022.
App State archeology class helps identify artifacts that tell Junaluska history at dig site
165 graves marked in Boone's historic Black cemetery
'Junaluska ABC Book' depicts four Watauga women growing up in Junaluska
Junaluska community celebrates Juneteenth

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.