Sam Bush

Bluegrass musician Sam Bush, who himself is a cancer survivor, will be performing at the Not So Gala, Gala on Friday, March 3. 

 Photo courtesy Beech Mountain Resort

BEECH MOUNTAIN — Beech Mountain Resort’s Runs for Buns, an annual fundraiser benefitting the Colon Cancer Coalition, is expanding in 2023 with an evening of music featuring cancer survivor and bluegrass legend Sam Bush.

Bush will perform at the inaugural Not So Gala, Gala on the evening of Friday, March 3, kicking off a weekend in which skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes on Saturday, March 4, to raise funds and awareness to defeat colon cancer. Multiple opportunities exist for non-skiers to be involved, too.

