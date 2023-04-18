The winners of most money earned and second place champions SquatchGuard. Pictured: Brent James, Emily morris, Mike Raymond, Emma Raymond, Braxton Raymond, Paul Mancini, Josh Hodges, Chase Grogan and Terran Berry.
Semifinalists: Tina Houston, Meisha Key, Rachel Fearn, Alex Schober, Cody Stavig, Zach Andersen, Dane Sands, Mike Armes, Devin Izzardy, Devon Clark, Philip Robinson, Rob Strom, and Jayden Almonda from the team Fartboxes representing Reid’s Cafe, The Beacon and Betty’s Biscuits.
Semifinalists: Zarah Ramey, Dakota McCrary, Kayla Pruitt, Ben Locker, Bryant Greene, Jackson Greene, Calvin Greene, Seb Gearhart, Steven Love, Ellie Love, and Jackson Love from the team Colossians 3:16, representing Mountain City Community Church.
Alex Hendrix, Meredith Riggins, Billy Biegun, Joe Pfiefer, Kelly MacDonald, Kristen Gilmore, Haaken Lysne, Grant Gibson, Luke Dillard, Wilkes Boro and Gracie Huff representing the Alliance Bible Fellowship.
Winner of the tournament: Kyle Denny, Nancy Elliott, Brody Denny, Kaleb Denny, Cory Treva, AJ Atwell, Josh headley, Stephen Zachow, Ethan Hartsoe and Meghan Miller from the team {span id=”docs-internal-guid-1dd41e1b-7fff-f216-d571-6b71adfd9ec3”}{span}Webb Footed Base Runners{/span}{/span}.
The winners of most money earned and second place champions SquatchGuard. Pictured: Brent James, Emily morris, Mike Raymond, Emma Raymond, Braxton Raymond, Paul Mancini, Josh Hodges, Chase Grogan and Terran Berry.
Photo submitted
Mike Raymond of SquatchGuard kicks the ball during the game against the Webb Footed Base Runners.
Semifinalists: Tina Houston, Meisha Key, Rachel Fearn, Alex Schober, Cody Stavig, Zach Andersen, Dane Sands, Mike Armes, Devin Izzardy, Devon Clark, Philip Robinson, Rob Strom, and Jayden Almonda from the team Fartboxes representing Reid’s Cafe, The Beacon and Betty’s Biscuits.
Semifinalists: Zarah Ramey, Dakota McCrary, Kayla Pruitt, Ben Locker, Bryant Greene, Jackson Greene, Calvin Greene, Seb Gearhart, Steven Love, Ellie Love, and Jackson Love from the team Colossians 3:16, representing Mountain City Community Church.
Alex Hendrix, Meredith Riggins, Billy Biegun, Joe Pfiefer, Kelly MacDonald, Kristen Gilmore, Haaken Lysne, Grant Gibson, Luke Dillard, Wilkes Boro and Gracie Huff representing the Alliance Bible Fellowship.
Winner of the tournament: Kyle Denny, Nancy Elliott, Brody Denny, Kaleb Denny, Cory Treva, AJ Atwell, Josh headley, Stephen Zachow, Ethan Hartsoe and Meghan Miller from the team {span id=”docs-internal-guid-1dd41e1b-7fff-f216-d571-6b71adfd9ec3”}{span}Webb Footed Base Runners{/span}{/span}.
BOONE — The Hospitality House held its third annual Kick for a Cause fundraiser event, which raised more than $1,300 for the organization.
On Sunday, April 16, despite the rain at times, teams faced each other in a bracket-style tournament to win community-donated prize baskets and raise money.
The event raised $1,360 with the SquatchGuards raising the most money at $360. It was the second year in a row the SquatchGuards have played in the tournament, and the second time they have won the prize for raising the most money. The SquatchGuards are the support group for the Appalachian Football Club and is made up of nine members.
The overall tournament winner out of the field of 16 teams was the Webb Footed Base Runners, a group of 10 friends.
Caitlyn Brewer, the creator of the Kick for a Cause fundraiser, said this was the last year she would organize the event.
“Overall, I am incredibly grateful for the success and the continued support of the event. Seeing teams come back multiple years in a row, getting matching shirts, setting up tents, and coming together to support an incredibly special organization has been wonderful to help facilitate,” Brewer said.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.