C Bet-Col-15-479.jpg

A handsome fox poses with his owner, James Carter Shell, about 1895.

 Image from the Bethel Collection, Digital Watauga Project.

BOONE — Members from the Digital Watauga Project took a deep dive into our collections to find the pets, livestock, and exotic animals that have been captured in photographs over the past century and a half for this year’s Jones House exhibition.

This unusual and much anticipated exhibit will occupy the walls of the Jones House main gallery from May 3 until May 30. DWP will hold a gallery talk at the Jones House, 604 West King Street in Boone, at 5:30 p.m. as part of the opening night reception on Friday, May 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.

B Wwm-Fam-02-068.jpg

Tom Moody tries to herd a couple of cats outside the Cove Creek High School, circa 1930.

