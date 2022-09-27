BOONE — Watauga High School teacher Angela Brock was named the 2022 Watauga County Schools Exceptional Children’s Program Educator of Excellence. She was presented the award on Sept. 26 in her classroom at WHS.
Brock is an EC Resource teacher at WHS, where she has served since 2018. Watauga County Schools Exceptional Children’s Program Director Dr. Mike Marcella said Brock was nominated for the award by her fellow EC educators and school principals from across the district and was chosen from a group of more than 20 nominees.
Marcella said Brock was the perfect candidate for the award and he was pleased to see her passion and dedication to students highlighted.
“It is with great pride and pleasure that I announce that, after a vigorous voting process, Angela Brock is our 2022 Watauga County Schools Exceptional Children Program Educator of Excellence,” Marcella said. “This is a very well deserved and earned recognition for the outstanding work she does for our students and staff here in Watauga County Schools.”
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott echoed Marcella.
“We are very proud of Ms. Brock and are fortunate to have her as such an important part of our EC Department and school district,” Elliott said. “To be chosen for recognition by your peers and the people who know your work best requires truly exceptional dedication and passion for your craft. We are glad to have Ms. Brock go on to represent our school district statewide in November.”
Brock will go on to represent WCS at the NCDPI Conference in November, and will be recognized there during an evening reception by North Carolina EC Director Sherry Thomas. She will receive a free conference registration and accommodations. Brock will also be recognized by the Watauga County Board of Education at an upcoming public meeting in the Fall.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.