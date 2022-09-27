ec teacher.jpg

Angela Brock, center, is presented her award in her classroom by WHS Vice Principals David Koontz, Tierra Stark and Erin White and Principal Chris Blanton.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Watauga High School teacher Angela Brock was named the 2022 Watauga County Schools Exceptional Children’s Program Educator of Excellence. She was presented the award on Sept. 26 in her classroom at WHS.

Brock is an EC Resource teacher at WHS, where she has served since 2018. Watauga County Schools Exceptional Children’s Program Director Dr. Mike Marcella said Brock was nominated for the award by her fellow EC educators and school principals from across the district and was chosen from a group of more than 20 nominees.

