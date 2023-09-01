DeSha McLeod

DeSha McLeod

 Photo submitted

HIGH COUNTRY — AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, has welcomed its new Chief Executive Officer, DeSha McLeod, to the organization.

McLeod comes to AMOREM with more than 20 years of hospice leadership experience through organizations with operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, Texas and California. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business with a focus in accounting, received her Master of Business Administration from William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and also is a Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Administrator.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.