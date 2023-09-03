AMOREM logo

AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, has partnered with the mobile app, YourChange, to make it easy for community members to donate to the organization’s Quality, Compassion, Support campaign.

AMOREM has already raised more than $4.8 million toward its capital campaign to bring a patient care unit to the High Country. The patient care unit will be located on Moonstruck Lane in Boone, off Archie Carroll Road. The unit will have 7 beds in a home-like environment for patients and families that call the High Country home.

  

