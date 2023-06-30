Mary B award

Mary Beucler, an AMOREM medical social worker, recently received AMOREM’s Moving Mountains Award from the organization.

 Photo courtesy AMOREM

AMOREM, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, has honored one of its social workers for making a patient’s dream come true.

Mary Beucler, an AMOREM medical social worker, received AMOREM’s Moving Mountains Award from the organization after she arranged a telephone call between her patient, Tammy Haga, and NFL legend Peyton Manning.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.