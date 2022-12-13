Superintendent Scott Elliott, Chief Academic Officer Tamara Stamey, and Assistant Superintendent Stephen Martin during a teacher leadership academy in 2016 with the county’s teachers of the year. Both Stamey and Martin have also announced their retirement from Watauga County Schools.
WATAUGA — Along with approving the retirement of Superintendent Scott Elliott, the Watauga County Board of Education the board approved the retirements of two other Central Office leadership team members.
Former Chief Academic Officer Tamara Stamey's retirement went into effect on Dec. 1. In the approval of the consent agenda at the meeting, the board approved Elliott's recommendation for a replacement.
Former Director of Instructional Support Services Betsy Furr will now be Interim Chief Academic Officer.
"Before coming to us in 2017, (Furr) served as a district AIG facilitator and also worked for the Department of Public Instruction as AIG consultant for 10 counties in our state. She's taught at every grade level, including as a kindergarten teacher and a high school CTE teacher. That's quite a span," Elliott said. "She has served as a curriculum coach for middle of high school teachers through the implementation of literacy in the content areas — a timely subject — and in her role as a curriculum specialist and the director of school and district improvement here. We are lucky to have for taking on the role of the interim chief academic officer."
In addition to Stamey, the board approved the retirement of Assistant Superintendent and Human Resources Director Stephen Martin, which will go into effect on June 30.
"I'd like to thank the board members for your support, it means so much the last 11 years in Watauga County Schools. And then in June, I'll be finishing a 32 year career," Martin said. "I hope that the work I've contributed over the past 11 years has helped to further that district vision."
