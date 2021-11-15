BOONE — Eric Reeves, an Allen Tate Realtor® in the company’s Boone office, has been named one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association®.
Reeves is the founder and owner of RYS (ReFresh Your Space) Interior Consulting in Boone and has been a professional real estate stager since 2016. RYS serves clients in the High Country region of North Carolina with approachable and collaborative design, with a goal of creating beautiful, livable spaces.
Reeves earned his real estate license in 2004 and joined Allen Tate Realtors in 2021. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University and attended the Harrington Institute for Interior Design in Chicago. Prior to his real estate career, Reeves worked for United Airlines where he traveled the world and gained extensive knowledge of design trends and styles.
“I am humbled and appreciative when I am recognized by my peers for my hard work and dedication to advancing the standards and professionalism within the home staging and redesign industry,” Reeves said.
Reeves was also honored by RESA in 2019 and is a two-time recipient of the Best of Houzz Award for Customer Service. He serves on the advisory board for the Sigma Upsilon chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and is a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity’s APP Builds a Home project. Reeves also teaches a continuing education for NC Realtors title “Staging to Sell, What Every Agent Should Know.”
“Eric is an incredibly talented designer, stager and Realtor who continuously strives for excellence in every aspect of his work. This award recognizes the exceptional knowledge and skills that Eric brings every day to his valued clients,” said Scott McIntosh, branch leader, Allen Tate Realtors Boone and Blowing Rock.
Allen Tate Realtors is the Carolinas’ largest real estate company with offices in the Charlotte, Triad, Triangle, High Country and Highlands/Cashiers regions of North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. Allen Tate offers the advantage of hometown service with international capabilities and the latest in real estate technology and maximum marketing exposure. Visit www.allentate.com for more information.
