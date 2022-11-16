Pal-Bla-01-962.jpg

Left to right are Alfred Adams, Carolyn Austin (behind door), Bernard Dougherty, and James Marsh standing in front of the teller door at the Northwestern Bank (now Farmer’s Hardware) at the southwest corner of Depot and West King Streets in January 1956.

 Image courtesy of the Palmer Blair Collection, Digital Watauga Project

WATAUGA — For the month of October, the Watauga County Historical Society has announced that Alfred Thomas Adams (1911-2002) has been named as the next inductee of this inaugural class of the WCHS Hall of Fame.

The WCHS Hall of Fame honors individuals, either living or dead, who have made significant and lasting contributions to Watauga County’s history and/or literature, including those whose efforts have been essential to the preservation of Watauga County’s history and/or literature.

Alf-Dai-01-001.jpg

Left to right are Dr. William Howard Plemmons, Glenn Andrews, Alfred Adams, Dempsey Wilcox, Jerry Coe, Stanley Harris, Watt Gragg, and Herman Wilcox. The men were standing on a hill just south of present-day Rivers Street with downtown Boone and Howard’s Knob visible behind them, circa 1960.
Alf-Dai-01-002.jpg

This image shows a new car being awarded to Mrs. Lou Hopkins by the Boone Merchants Association on January 16, 1953, in front of the Mountain Burley Tobacco Warehouse No. 1 (present site of the Watauga County Library). Left to right are W. H. Gragg, Mr. Caudill, Mrs. Hopkins, Joe E. Coleman, and Alfred T. Adams.
1937 Laurel Yearbook, DigitalNC.jpg

Yearbook image of Alfred T. Adams, 1937 Mars Hill College Laurel.

