WATAUGA — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has filed a complaint against Watauga County Commissioner John Welch.
The complaint was filed in the nature of quo warranto — meaning “a writ or legal action requiring a person to show by what warrant an office or franchise is held, claimed or exercised.”
According to the complaint, N.C.G.S 1-515 authorizes Stein to bring an action upon the complaint of a private party, “against the party offending in the following cases:”
When a person usurps, intrudes into, or unlawfully holds or exercises any public office, civil or military, or any franchise within this State, or any office in a corporation created by the authority of this State; or
When a public officer, civil or military, has done or suffered an act which, by law, makes a forfeiture of his office.
The complaint was filed pursuant to Superior Court Judge Gregory Hayes’ order, and Stein brought the action “so that a trier of fact can properly determine whether Commissioner John Welch must be removed from office or not.”
The complaint stated that the plaintiff “prays that the court grant to it the following relief:”
A hearing to determine whether Defendant John Welch is eligible to remain in the office of Watauga County Commissioner;
An order determining whether Defendant John Welch is eligible to remain in the office of Watauga County Commissioner; and
Any further relief that the Court deems just and proper.
The complaint was submitted on August 12.
“I am surprised but thrilled that the Attorney General followed Judge Gregory’s order,” said Bill Greene in a statement. “This matter will finally be put before a judge so that the truth can come out. Hopefully, this will happen with enough time so that the people of Watauga County can elect Commissioner Welch’s replacement and not the remaining four Democrat commissioners.”
Greene submitted the original lawsuit against Stein to bring action against Welch.
Judge Hayes’ order stated that the Watauga County Superior Court shall endeavor to hear the action filed by the AG within 10 days from the date of filing, but will hear the action no later than Sept. 1.
Welch has not responded to a request for comment as of publication.
