RALEIGH — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced July 21 a $26 billion agreement with opioid distributors and manufacturers that resolves the claims of both states and local governments across the country, including the nearly 4,000 that have filed lawsuits in federal and state courts.
According to Watauga County Attorney Anthony di Santi, the agreement will create additional resources for the community.
This settlement comes as a result of investigations by state attorneys general into whether the three distributors fulfilled their legal duty to refuse to ship opioids to pharmacies that submitted suspicious drug orders and whether Johnson and Johnson misled patients and doctors about the addictive nature of opioid drugs.
The agreement includes Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. The agreement requires significant industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis from ever happening again, according to Stein’s office.
The agreement would resolve investigations and litigation over the companies’ roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic.
“The opioid epidemic has torn families apart and killed thousands of North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Families across our state have shared with me their heart-wrenching stories about their loved ones who are struggling with the horrible disease of addiction or who overdosed and died. It has been my genuine honor on their behalf to lead these negotiations to hold accountable the companies that helped to create and fuel this crisis. While no amount of money will ever be enough, this settlement will force these drug companies to pay a historic amount of money to bring much-needed treatment and recovery services to North Carolina communities and to change their business practices so that something like this never happens again.”
States have 30 days to sign onto the deal and local governments in the participating states will have up to 150 days to join. States and their local governments will receive maximum payments if each state and its local governments join together in support of the agreement.
North Carolina has already signed the agreement, making North Carolina local governments eligible to participate, according to the North Carolina Department of Justice. North Carolina’s share will be distributed among the state and local governments pursuant to a Memorandum of Agreement, to which the state and more than 53 local governments have already agreed. The memorandum can be found at tinyurl.com/4yumxvm4.
Watauga County Attorney Anthony di Santi said he wants to emphasize the good this agreement will create for “the citizens of our county from these additional resources the county will receive to help eliminate the scourge of opioid addiction in the community.”
“I also want to praise the Watauga County Commissioners for taking the time to review the case in its infancy and making the tough decision to accept the responsibility for taking action by filing the suit on behalf of the county,” di Santi said. “Watauga did not depend on the state or federal governments to assign fault with the distributors where it should have been assigned. Without Watauga County and thousands of other local governments nationwide which undertook the case when there was skepticism about the case, there would be no settlement today.”
In April 2018, the Watauga Democrat previously reported that the Watauga County Board of Commissioners announced the filing of a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court against the manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids.
The county declared in 2018 that they had received information indicating manufacturers and distributors of opioids had distributed opioids in violation of law, thereby allowing the diversion of opioids for illicit purposes.
According to data obtained by the Washington Post in 2019, more than 3.4 billion prescription pain pills were supplied to North Carolina between 2006 and 2014. According to the data, there were 14,251,093 prescription pain pills, enough for 31 pills per person per year, supplied to Watauga County during that time period.
The Watauga Democrat also reported in March 2018 that the county commissioners voted unanimously to join approximately 26 other North Carolina counties in suing the distributors and manufacturers of opioid painkillers.
“The case is not over,” di Santi said. “This settlement is only with Johnson & Johnson and the three largest distributors. The team of lawyers with which we partnered were the ones who pushed the distributor cases when many other mass tort lawyers, including many state Attorney Generals, were skeptical.”
North Carolina stands to receive approximately $750 million with all local governments on board, according to the North Carolina Department of Justice.
Commissioner Charlie Wallin said the agreement is a huge step and mucg needed in the “ongoing battle” against the opioid pandemic.
“This will not bring back the many lost nor repair the damage to many families torn apart but it will give help to those seeking treatment and recovery and will help ensure that these companies are finally held accountable,” Wallin said.
The following information is courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Justice.
Funding Overview:
- The three distributors collectively will pay up to $21 billion over 18 years.
- Johnson and Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years with up to $3.7 billion paid during the first three years.
- The total funding distributed will be determined by the overall degree of participation by both litigating and non-litigating state and local governments.
- The substantial majority of the money is to be spent on opioid treatment and prevention.
- Each state’s share of the funding has been determined by agreement among the states using a formula that takes into account the impact of the crisis on the state – the number of overdose deaths, the number of residents with substance use disorder, and the number of opioids prescribed – and the population of the state.
Injunctive Relief Overview:
- The 10-year agreement will result in court orders requiring Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen to:
- Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.
- Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.
- Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.
- Prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders.
- Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.
- Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.
- The 10-year agreement will result in court orders requiring Johnson & Johnson to:
- Stop selling opioids.
- Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
- Not lobby on activities related to opioids.
- Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.
The first payments are expected to be received by participating states and subdivisions in April 2022.
Last year, opioid overdose deaths rose to a record 93,000, a nearly 30 percent increase over the prior year. In North Carolina, more than five people die of opioid overdose each day, according to the North Carolina Department of Justice.
From 2000 to 2019, more than 16,500 North Carolinians lost their lives to accidental opioid overdose. Many more have seen their lives torn apart by the disease of addiction. The damage also impacts their families and friends and their broader communities that suffer the consequences, according to the North Carolina Department of Justice.
A previous version of this deal in principle was announced in 2019 and included the opioid manufacturer Teva. Negotiations with Teva are ongoing and are no longer part of this agreement. The July 21 deal comes on the heels of previously announced opioid settlements with Purdue Pharma, McKinsey Consulting, Mallinckrodt and Insys Therauputics.
Combined these earlier matters will generate approximately $6.7 billion for opioid abatement, which in addition to today’s agreement brings the collective opioid efforts of the attorneys general to $32.7 billion. These opioid cases represent the largest attorney general multi-state enforcement actions in history other than the tobacco master settlement agreement.
State negotiations were led by Attorneys General Josh Stein (NC) and Herbert Slatery (TN) and the attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.
More information can be found at tinyurl.com/5zuvx39a. The full agreement can be found at tinyurl.com/fpchmxe6.
