BOONE — After the collapse of the Afghan government, one family of three sought refuge in Boone and found an unexpected amount of love and community.
In Afghanistan, father-of-the-household Sediq said he had a “very good life.” After years of schooling, Sediq earned his Master’s Degree in International Relations from Middlesex University’s Dubai campus and went on to build a varied resume.
Sediq was a lecturer at Kabul Education University, a journalist for a large news company, an upper-level employee at the Government Media and Information Center and later worked with Resolute Support. Sediq said RS assisted Afghan security forces and in his position, he corresponded with the U.S. military as a translator and in media.
In the realm of international relations, Sediq moved on to work for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Afghanistan, which was mandated by the United Nations Security Council. That led him to working with media sources and other UN organizations based in Afghanistan.
In addition to a successful professional life, Sediq said he had “very good relations” with his family. Sediq, his wife, Aqila, and their now 11-year-old son enjoyed gathering with family every Friday to “talk and laugh and joke.” Aqila said she worked as a high school language teacher and was the head of her department for several years.
Sediq’s life changed when he began getting threats due to his work with American forces and with media that promoted “democracy, freedom of speech, women’s rights and civil society.”
“Afghans were not familiar with these topics before media came to Afghanistan. As media got stronger and stronger, we were able to inform people through the media the value of human rights,” Sediq said. “The value of democracy and freedom of speech, of our civil rights and women empowerment. And for that, I was threatened by the Taliban and by some other forces.”
After receiving a number of threats, Sediq said he shared the problems he was facing with Afghan government leaders and he was appointed to a position in the United Arab Emirates. For several years starting in 2017, Sediq lived and worked from the UAE with his son and wife traveling between their home and his residence.
Aqila and her son traveled to Afghanistan in June of 2021 for a family ceremony and were in the country when the government collapsed on Aug. 15.
“The government collapsed and the Taliban took over and she was there and I was in the UAE — life was so tense. I had a lot of big concerns that she might be killed, or my son or my other family members,” Sediq said. “I wanted to evacuate her as soon as possible.”
Sediq reached out to several people, including contacts he had at the U.S. Embassy and the UAE government. Through these contacts, he was connected with a senior U.S. military member who he said was able to help them evacuate by car.
“One day before (they evacuated) there was an attack that happened — I thought I lost her,” Sediq said. “This attack happened and she was there with my son and then hundreds of people, even American forces, and almost all civilians were killed.”
The family was reunited in late August 2021, Sediq said, but that was not the end of their troubles.
In his position in the UAE, Sediq was representing the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. After the collapsing of the previous republic government in Afghanistan, Sediq said he lost all hope and his position at work. When he attempted to renew his son’s visa, he was unable to because he was told there was no longer a government for him to represent. The family was unable to stay in the UAE.
Fortunately, the family had applied for a U.S. Visa in December 2020 with hopes of visiting America. They were able to travel to the states on Oct. 30, 2021.
For several months, the three lived in Virginia along with other family members in a one-bedroom apartment. The family was sleeping in a hallway while looking for other living accommodations.
In early November, Sediq visited Boone with the help of members of Samaritan’s Purse and met Doug Cheshier, Outreach Pastor at Alliance Bible Fellowship.
Cheshier said he worked with volunteers to book the family plane tickets, send a car to the airport, secure housing and made sure the family had everything they needed.
“It has been tremendous, especially coming on the heels of COVID, where it seemed like everybody just turned in,” Cheshier said. “Our church, they were ready to focus outward on somebody else. So the timing of this was really good and I asked for volunteers and 150 people volunteered to help in all kinds of ways.”
Through the help of the people at Alliance Bible Fellowship and Samaritan’s Purse, Sediq and his family are now living in a comfortable situation. After being approved for worker authorization, Aqila is working as a teacher’s assistant and Sediq is applying for positions in media and international relations.
At first, Sediq said his son struggled in school, but through the help of volunteers who tutored him throughout the summer, he is doing “much better.”
“I don’t have the words for how to thank Mr. Doug and Alliance Bible. They were amazing,” Sediq said. “They helped us beyond our expectation and we don’t have words for the kind of help that we received. It is a forever memory. The memory of what we received — a lot of love — that will be with us forever.”
Sediq and his family are committed to sharing the same love back with the community in Boone. He said they want to show love and respect as well as be “useful” in the community.
Sediq said Afghan culture is one of hospitality and to show that to the community, the family has hosted gatherings at their home with Aqila making an Afghani meal for the volunteers at Alliance Bible Fellowship.
“We are Muslim and they are Christian, but that doesn’t matter. They have never told me to convert and have never questioned my faith,” Sediq said. “When we see religion, they are all the same. We are all taking a different road to the same place — the one God is there.”
Beyond their own family, Sediq said the church has helped two other Afghan refugee families in the community.
Sediq said that one of the other refugee families had a son with a stomach ache late at night and a woman from the church went to their home to ensure everything was okay. He said another time, one of the family’s cars broke down and Cheshier went to help fix it.
“From milk for babies to clothing to transportation to teaching (the) English language, they have helped with everything,” Sediq said. “I am aware of other families that other churches in Virginia, Philadelphia, California, Texas, in many areas, they are helping. I know some of the families. They are helping them, but the love and kindness we have received is phenomenal, outstanding.”
Despite all of the help they have received, Sediq said there are some troubles that cannot be fixed. He said the family has experienced trauma that continues to effect them today.
“When the jets are crossing here, we hear the sound of that, we are scared that now they will bomb or they will do something. The celebration of New Years or something big, the fireworks — we were afraid. We thought there was fighting or something going on,” Sediq said. “We still have these things in our mind. We are passing through a lot of trauma and lots of shock and it’s very tough.”
Sediq still thinks about their family, home, country and life back in Afghanistan often. Aqila said when she hears of attacks on schools, she struggles to sleep thinking of the young girls getting hurt or killed for trying to get an education.
Sediq said the people of Afghanistan are desperate to leave and he hopes he will one day be in a position to help families the way the community here has done for him.
Through their struggles, Sediq and his family are grateful for the friendships they have formed and the sense of community they now have in Boone.
“I have learned about the country of America. We were invited to Thanksgiving, to a Christmas party. We received lots of gifts. For the first time, we went to places that we haven’t been. Grandfather Mountain, Fire Tower and many places here in Boone and outside of Boone,” Sediq said. “They provided opportunity for us, especially Mr. Doug. I’m very thankful to him and his team.”
Editor’s Note: Only Sediq’s first name was used due to safety concerns of family and friends still in Afghanistan.
