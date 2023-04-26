BOONE — May is Older Americans Month and the perfect time for local seniors to be recognized and become more familiar with organizations and services available to them in their communities.
A great opportunity for seniors in the High Country to do just that and to meet and greet their peers and advocates will be at the Annual Adult Services Expo at the Watauga Community Recreation Center on Thursday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free and open to the public, the event attracts hundreds of individuals and dozens of agency/organization representatives each year. While the Adult Services Expo highlights a number of services and agencies that serve seniors, it also showcases agencies and programs designed for adults of all ages and abilities. There is something there for every adult in the community.
Hosted annually by the Adult Services Coalition of Watauga County — which includes several local agencies such as Area Agency on Aging, Department of Social Services and Watauga County Project on Aging — the purpose of the expo is to increase awareness about available services by showcasing various agencies. It also helps to identify needed but currently unavailable services and provides networking opportunities among agencies and citizens in the community.
Always a highlight of the event, the Celebration of Living Awards will be presented at noon and will honor outstanding individuals in the community. In addition, participating agencies provide door prizes, which are awarded throughout the event by random draw. Free resources and educational materials will be provided at each booth.
