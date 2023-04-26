Services Expo

The Adult Services Expo in 2019 hosted dozens of local agencies and organizations to offer resources to local adults.

 File photo

BOONE — May is Older Americans Month and the perfect time for local seniors to be recognized and become more familiar with organizations and services available to them in their communities.

A great opportunity for seniors in the High Country to do just that and to meet and greet their peers and advocates will be at the Annual Adult Services Expo at the Watauga Community Recreation Center on Thursday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

