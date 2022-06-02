autumn taylor.jpg

Autumn Taylor, pictured with boyfriend Kaleb Butler. ACSO reports that Taylor has been missing since May 27.

 Photo courtesy Avery Co. Sheriff's Office

HIGH COUNTRY — Avery County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in the search for a missing teen.

Autumn Taylor, 17, of Crossnore went missing on the evening of May 27, 2022. According to a social media post from ACSO, Taylor may be in the company of her boyfriend, Kaleb Butler of Boone, and that Butler may be driving a 2009 Lincoln MKZ or a 2006 Subaru Legacy automobile.

For any information on the whereabouts of Taylor, the public is asked to contact Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 733-2071, Watauga County Sheriff's Office at (828) 264-3761 or Ashe County Sheriff's Office at (336) 846-5633.

