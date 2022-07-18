BLOWING ROCK — There were almost two dozen faces on wall posters, but none of the people were “wanted.” They had not committed crimes and these were not on a post office wall. In fact, every individual featured in the Community Room of Blowing Rock Art & History Museum on July 9 were already giving, and in big ways.
The exhibit arranged by the American Association of Retired People, or AARP, celebrated the lives of elderly people in western North Carolina who are serving their respective communities. Watauga County was represented, as was Buncombe, Burke, Wilkes, Mitchell, Yancy, Avery and Ashe counties. Even though they may be long past their most productive years, these people are still adding value to the societies in which they live.
Rebecca Chaplain, the Associate State Director of AARP in North Carolina in the Mountain Region, covers 22 western counties and is headquartered in Buncombe County.
“AARP is really fueled by volunteers. The inspiration behind this exhibit is to tell that story, as well as to change the perception of what it means to grow older. People who have aged don’t have to be a drain on society, but can prove a tremendous resource in adding value to society,” said Chaplain.
The founder of AARP in 1958 was Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, a retired high school principal. Earlier, in 1947, she had started and organized the National Retired Teachers Association to promote her philosophy of productive aging — and in response to the need for retired teachers to get private health insurance, which was virtually unavailable to older Americans. And, that was a fact of life until the federal government enacted Medicare in 1965.
“Our founder’s motto was ‘To serve, not be served,’” said Chaplain. “Older people can be out, making our community a better place.”
Chaplain said that AARP in western North Carolina was fortunate in being able to forge a partnership with Blowing Rock Art & History Museum to preserve the stories of older individuals who are making a difference.
“These are just a few. They were curated for this exhibit from a much larger number of submissions,” Chaplain said. “This is the first exhibit event, here at BRAHM, but we are looking to partner with several other museums in the region, too. The work that every single one of the people featured in these posters is remarkable and inspiring about what older individuals can contribute. We are capturing history, as well as magnifying Appalachian culture while hopefully changing perceptions about aging.”
One of the featured senior citizens is Judith Phoenix, of Watauga County.
“I am a Task Force member of the Middle Fork Greenway Association, which is part of the Blue Ridge Conservancy,” writes Phoenix in telling her personal story. “I’ve been very active with the Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, with High Country Lifelong Learners, with the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Those are all ones that I have been very active in. I don’t just belong to them. I participate.
“Doing good for the community — I have always been that way, even as a child. And I ended up getting a Master’s degree in social work, and I have done that my entire life. Primarily, my concerns are social justice… I have been interested in racial justice, economic justice… the last 20 years in food justice and environmental justice.
“I do a lot of networking. I know a lot of people. And I reach out to new people… I just talk to a lot of newcomers or people that may not be aware of what the community is offering. I really like to bring other people on board to do things and then step back.”
Alan Briggs of Ashe County has an equally articulate view of what he is about in the community.
“If you look at the activities that I’m involved with now, with the town, the hospital, and AARP — I have a vision of what a community can look like to be desirable: diverse, inclusive, walkable, and livable for people 8 to 80. I see those threads all coming together and I would say that if I am looking at an impact my volunteering with AARP has had — that would be it.
“You don’t burn bridges and you never sacrifice the war effort for one battle, always trying to remember: are we moving toward our goal? It’s kind of like sailing. It is never a straight line. You are always tacking, taking your best advantage of the wind.
“That got me thinking about how our culture tends to kick us to the curb. Maybe that’s the grain of sand that is already rubbing me for some next work on changing the perception of elders. Because elder in a native sense comes with respect and doesn’t necessarily even have anything to do with age. So how do we bring that kind of concept into our culture of ‘respect your elders’, not just sounding like a direction, but that there’s real value in that.”
Chaplain said that some of the people featured on the walls of BRAHM are AARP volunteers, others non-AARP volunteers. Some contribute through their vocations
“About a third of the people represented here are African American,” Chaplain said. “After the great migration between 1910 and 1970, these people stayed in our communities and they enriched our communities.”
Chaplain explained that this exhibit resulted from one of the AARP volunteers introducing her team to BRAHM staff members.
“We just started exploring how we might be able to support one another’s respective missions and this idea came to life,” said Chaplain.
A large number of AARP volunteers and community members attended the event. Both the adjacent parking structure and the parking lot behind Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church were full and several buses loaded and unloaded during the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.