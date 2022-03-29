CHARLOTTE – Pump prices in the Carolinas have been on a downward spiral for the past two weeks, with motorists in South Carolina even experiencing prices below $4 a gallon. However, the cheaper trend of gas may level out after the price of oil rebounded last week.
“Concerns about the global fuel supply reflect the volatility in the fuel market,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “This has led to big swings with the price of oil and prices at the pump are likely meeting resistance at dropping further.”
North Carolina’s gas price of March 28 is $4.03, having a five-cent decrease on the week. This is 48 cents more than a month ago and $1.39 more than a year ago. South Carolina’s current gas price average is $3.93, having a three-cent decrease on the week. This is 46 cents more than a month ago and $1.32 more than a year ago.
The national average for a gallon of gas on March 27 was $4.24, which is one cent less than a week ago, 63 cents more than a month ago, and $1.38 more than a year ago.
On Friday, March 25, the U.S. price of oil settled at $113.90 per barrel. That’s $9.20 per barrel (9%) more than the week before. Despite the increase, oil remains almost $10 per barrel less than the 2022 high of $123.70/b reached nearly three weeks ago. The $10/b discount translates to a 25-cent drop at the pump.
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
- Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save five cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.
For updated state and metro prices, log on to https://gasprices.aaa.com/
Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.
