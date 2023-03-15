Keith Pittman reported for his 9 a.m. shift at the radio station for what he thought was going to be a typical day of playing music with sporadic routine snow coverage on Friday, March 12, 1993.
The then 24-year-old Pittman heard the word “blizzard” thrown around, but anticipated just a few more inches than a typical Boone snow storm. Reflecting back on the event, Pittman said he could not have been more wrong.
As the Blizzard of ‘93 hit the High Country, Pittman broadcasted road and weather updates to the area for his typical 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift, but when the person scheduled for 2 p.m. couldn’t make it in, the tone of the day started to change.
By 11 a.m., Pittman said he knew he was “in it for the long haul” as the majority of the broadcast was now filled with updates from emergency services on the growing storm. By early evening, the remainder of station staff knew they could not make it in for their shifts and with the phone ringing non-stop, Pittman asked the public for help.
“Just before dark on that Saturday afternoon, I got on the radio — I was getting so many calls and emergency services was calling and we had just members of the general public calling and I wasn’t able to play a whole lot of music then because it was so much information coming in, but I was also all alone,” Pittman said. “I couldn’t answer the phones, so I got on the radio and I made a desperate call for anyone who was in the neighborhood who could come help me just come answer the phone so that I could be on the radio. And before I knew it, I want to say 10 or 12 people from down the street just came in and they brought food and they brought soup and we just kind of lived together for the next 24 to 36 hours.”
With neighborhood volunteers answering the phones and bringing Pittman information on slips of paper, he was able to stay on the radio and continued to update the community on road conditions, missing people, property damage and helicopter deliveries.
With an obligation and desire to keep the community informed, Pittman stayed on the air for roughly 48 hours “running on adrenaline” doing the work he “always dreamed of doing” as a child.
“I realized at some point that this is what I had been practicing for all of my life,” Pittman said. “I decided I was going to go into radio when I was 7 years old and I used to lock myself in my bedroom and just practice doing announcements. I really wanted to do news at that time. So I practiced being a news reporter, and practiced reporting any kind of disaster that could have possibly happened or any kind of breaking news coverage that could possibly happen. I’ve rehearsed over and over in my mind and I realized that moment that I practiced for was finally there, but I don’t think I realized quite the magnitude of it.”
After being on air for about two days straight, other station staff were able to make it in Monday morning and sent Pittman home to get some rest. He said he went home “kicking and screaming,” but as soon as his head hit the pillow, he slept for nearly 23 hours straight.
When Pittman returned to work, he said the response was unexpected but “incredible.” He said he always loved being on the air and never thought of the event as anything more than doing his job.
“I was just doing it as a love and a community service but when I got back to the radio station, there was a big round of applause,” Pittman said. “Then over the next several days, I was invited to several different organizations that presented plaques and that type of thing, which I honestly never, ever thought that I really deserved. I never did this for attention or for glory or anything like that, I did it as a community service and because it was my job.”
Pittman was later briefly featured in the National Geographic documentary “Storm of the Century.”
Pittman’s career in radio remains strong to this day as he has been in it for 37 years. He is currently the technical and facilities manager at Blue Ridge Broadcasting based out of Asheville.
To this day, more than anything, Pittman remembers the community showing up for him as he provided essential coverage of the blizzard.
“It was a great example of what happens when the community comes together,” Pittman said. “When I knew that I was going to be stuck there and that there was no way that I could take all of these phone calls and make announcements on the radio and I made that call out to the community... they all came as volunteers and there were quite a few of them. They just gladly pitched in and did anything that I needed and it was like we became an instant family there for a 48-hour period or so. What was done on the radio over that period of time could never have happened without these community members who came in to the radio station and basically lived with me for a couple of days.”
