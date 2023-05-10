BOONE — More than 150 volunteers will descend on Boone from June 5 to 17 to build a fully accessible “forever” home in less than two weeks for a local Army veteran whose leg was amputated after injuries sustained in Iraq.

Volunteers from around the country, most of them active or retired firefighters and/or veterans, will construct a 2,300 square ft., home for retired Army Cpl. Taylor Harter, and his family. The group are part of A Soldier’s Journey Home, a non-profit organization that builds mortgage-free, accessible homes for seriously injured post-9/11 veterans.

