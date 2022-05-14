WATAUGA — Long-time Watauga County smokechaser Edwin Greene was honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and the Order of the Guardian — two of the highest honors a citizen in North Carolina can earn.
Edwin is retiring after 46 years with the North Carolina Forest Service.
Edwin was honored with the awards at a surprise ceremony at Alliance Bible Fellowship on May 14 with family, friends and colleagues in attendance. Edwin was also honored with awards from the North Carolina Forest Service and Watauga County.
After 46 years with the forest service, and more than that in the fire service, Edwin said part of him is sad to retire after 46 years.
"These firemen around here are great to work with," Edwin said. "If it hadn't been for them, I'd never put that many years in."
A History of Chasing Smoke
In 1962, lifelong Watauga County resident Edwin Greene was a member of the Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department, which at the time served about a third of Watauga County's 312 square miles. When Cove Creek was divided into what is now Shawneehaw, Beaver Dam, Zionville and Meat Camp fire districts, Edwin became one of the founding members and first chief of Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department.
In 1976, Edwin responded to a wildfire in the Peoria area of the now Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire district. That's when then-Watauga County Forest Ranger Rudy Johnson first met Edwin.
"When I arrived on scene, Cove Creek had extinguished what they could and were packing up gear and leaving," Johnson was quoted as saying in a biography of Edwin. "I saw some smoke off in the distance and got my gear to go check it out. I hiked to the area where the smoke was to continue suppression. Once on the other side of the ridge, I saw that one fireman was still on scene in active suppression, constructing line while the fire was backing downhill. That fireman was Edwin Greene.”
At the May 14 ceremony, Johnson said a few months after he met Edwin, his smokechaser at the time left for his own business, so Johnson was in search of a new smokechaser.
"The first thing that popped into my mind, 'Boy, that fella that I met over there on the back side of that mountain sure would make a good smokechaser," Johnson said. "I knew he was dependable."
Johnson went over to Edwin's house to see if he would take the job, which he did.
"The rest is, I guess, about a 46-year history career, which is quite amazing," Johnson said.
The first brush truck Edwin owned was his personal truck, which was outfitted with a water tank and small pump. In the early days, according to his biography, he would primarily work in the eastern portion of the county. In the 1980s, Johnson and Edwin would sometimes pass each other multiple times going to opposite ends of the county, just with the nature of how the fire calls came in at the time.
The smokechaser position was a temporary position between October and May, which is fire season in the mountains, so during the off season in 1982 Edwin got a job with Gypsy Moth Program which looks to prevent further establishment of gypsy moths in the state.
While he helped suppress countless wildfires over the eight NCFS District 2 counties, Edwin was also a "Jack of all trades." He helped repair many state-owned buildings and facilities ranging from the Rendezvous and Tuttle Educational State Forest and NCFS District 2 office and shop to the NCFS Wilkes County work-shop, NCFS Alexander County headquarters and the NCFS Mountain Training Facility in Crossnore. He even helped the construction of the Walker Top Fire Tower in Burke County from beginning to finish in 1990.
As a smokechaser, Edwin would go to a reported fire, check on it and initiate suppression action — if needed — and stay on scene until the fire was out.
Over the past several years, Edwin spent time during fire season riding around with younger firefighters passing down his vast knowledge. As many people testified during the ceremony, "there's not a ridge in Watauga County that Edwin hasn't been on."
Former and current colleagues, friends and family spoke at the May 14 ceremony about what Edwin meant to them. Many shared fond memories of working with Edwin over the years, or just memories of him as a father and grandfather. Every person who spoke thanked Edwin for his service and friendship over the years.
Current Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey, who organized the surprise ceremony, said he hasn't worked with Edwin for long, but he knew right away the kind of person Edwin was when he first met him.
On the way to the ceremony that morning, Harsey said his oldest son — who knew what was going on — told him he wanted to be a firefighter like "daddy and Edwin."
Order of the Long Leaf Pine
Since 1963, North Carolina’s governors have reserved their highest honor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, for persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments, according to the society.
Once named to The Order, that person becomes a North Carolina “Ambassador” with their name and award date recorded on a roster maintained by the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.
State Sen. Deanna Ballard presented Edwin with the honor.
"This is on behalf of the State of North Carolina and our community here in the mountains, and we're just incredibly grateful," Ballard said.
Edwin was also presented with the Order of the Guardian Award, which is the highest award bestowed by the North Carolina Department of Insurance. The award is given to citizens who have more than 30 years of outstanding service in either the first or insurance industry.
Brent Heath presented the award to Edwin on behalf of North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey.
"We are certainly grateful for Edwin and his great service to his community," Heath said.
More honors
Outside of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and Order of the Guardian, Edwin received local honors as well.
Seth Norris, chief of the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department and chair of the Watauga County Fire Commission, presented Edwin with another plaque.
"What this award represents are all the stories you heard," Norris said. "This plaque represents the stories of mentorship and leadership and just tactical know-how that you brought these many years. It's a small token, but I want you to think about all the stories and all the firefighters you've influenced."
The plaque, which features a golden axe, was presented to Edwin in recognition of "46 years of dedicated service to the citizens and fire departments in Watauga County."
Finally, Harsey gave Edwin the final award of the ceremony on behalf of the North Carolina Forest Service.
"(It) symbolizes the same sacrifice and the same commitment that he's had over the years," Harsey said.
The award was presented in appreciation of Edwin's 46 years of service and dedication to Watauga County and the forest service.
The ceremony and each award was a surprise to Edwin, who said he had no idea it was happening.
"It's amazing," Edwin said. "I wasn't planning on this."
He said that over the years, what stands out to him most is the people he worked with. Now that he's retired, Edwin said he has his yard to mow, garden to work on and house work to do.
"So my time is going to be took up," Edwin said.
