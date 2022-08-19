Dinner at Chetola

High Country Caregivers’ “A Night at Chetola” benefit dinner returns on September 15.

 Photo submitted

HIGH COUNTRY — High Country Caregivers will host the third annual Night at Chetola on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m., and it is sponsored by The Kennedy-Herterich Foundation, The Chetola Resort, and Blowing Rock Brewery. HCC is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 and is dedicated to supporting grandparents and other family members who are raising their grandchildren in Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties.

This year, and back by popular demand, musical entertainment will be provided by The Business, an award-winning eight-member Motown band. There will be a five-course meal and a live auction.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.