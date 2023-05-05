BlowingRockHistoryWalk (1).jpeg

BLOWING ROCK — The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, the Blowing Rock Historical Society and the Town of Blowing Rock invite the public to celebrate the opening of the newly constructed Blowing Rock History Walk.

A Ribbon Cutting for the History Walk will be held at 4 p.m. on June 1 in Mayview Plaza in Blowing Rock. In recognition of the opening of the History Walk, the Town of Blowing Rock proclaimed that June 1 shall be “Blowing Rock History Day" at their April 11 council meeting. After the Ribbon Cutting, all are invited to the History Day Celebration at the American Legion Building in Blowing Rock.

