BOONE — Up on Poplar Hill Drive in Boone, huge skeletons lurk next to giant werewolves and cackling witches. Flames can even be seen shooting out of skulls in a fire pit.
That's the front yard of Heather Raimo, who has loved Halloween since she was little and shares it with the community every year.
"My aunt used to decorate her entire house and my mom loved to decorate every holiday," Raimo said.
Part of that loves involves Raimo and her partner Ken Beam wanting to bring back traditional trick or treating.
"I would love the kids to really experience going house to house again," Raimo said. "We love it when the kids come."
All ages are welcome to stop by the top of Poplar Hill Drive. Every year, they offer a little bit of something for everyone.
Last year, Raimo said they had more than 100 trick-or-treaters come by not counting the parents. And speaking of parents, they even have offerings for them as they grill hotdogs along with giving out the classic Halloween candy.
Trick-or-treaters can even roast marshmallows over flaming skulls — fake of course — that they have in their fire pit in the front yard.
"I love seeing the kids happy in all their little outfits," Raimo said. "It brings me a lot of happiness from when I was a kid. I'm still a big kid when it comes to Halloween. Halloween is my favorite holiday. It's like my Christmas. It's year-round."
Beam said Raimo's coworkers call the holiday "Heatherween" due to Raimo's love of the holiday.
Beam also said back in the 70s and 80s, Poplar Hill neighborhood was known as the best trick-or-treating place in Boone. He said his friends who grew up in the neighborhood would talk about how it was the place to go on Halloween.
"We're trying to keep that alive," Beam said.
Every year they add something new to the decorations. This year, the large werewolf is the newest attraction. Raimo said she has collected Halloween decorations since she was probably 15 years old. Beam laughed that he inherited it all from her when they started dating, but he enjoys "seeing the smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye" each year when Halloween comes around.
The yard is only one aspect of the decorations as they transform part of the inside of their house for trick-or-treaters to see
Raimo and Beam encourage community members to check out the decorations and stop by on Halloween night to get the full experience. The house is easy to spot in 400 block of Poplar Hill Drive in Boone.
