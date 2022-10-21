BOONE — Up on Poplar Hill Drive in Boone, huge skeletons lurk next to giant werewolves and cackling witches. Flames can even be seen shooting out of skulls in a fire pit.

That's the front yard of Heather Raimo, who has loved Halloween since she was little and shares it with the community every year. 

Heatherween Town

Flaming skulls are just a taste of the decorations. 
Heatherween Town

The giant spider has a few tricks up its sleeves for trick or treaters. 
Heatherween Town

Heather Raimo has a deep love for Halloween that is shown each year with many decorations. 
Heatherween Town

A giant werewolf stands guard at Heather Raimo's house for Halloween. 
Heatherween Town

A few of the many decorations on Poplar Hill Drive. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.