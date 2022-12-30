January
Jan. 12
After nine years, Elvis has officially retired from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. The K-9 was with the WCSO since 2013, and was sent off during a packed retirement party.
A German shepherd from the Czech Republic, Elvis had an eventful career that saw him find “lots of drugs” while on patrol, handler Lt. Rick Ruppert said.
“He officially retired at New Year’s, but he stopped coming to work a couple weeks ago,” Ruppert said at the Thursday, Jan. 6, event. “In front, he’s still a puppy full of energy. But his back half is getting old and he started having some hip trouble.”
About to turn 10, Elvis still has the habit of trying to go to work with his handler as he did for so many years, Ruppert said.
Celebrating his retirement, law enforcement officers from across the county stopped by to see Elvis off. As the guest of honor, Elvis ate steak while everyone else took the opportunity to enjoy a chili lunch together.
As part of the retirement process, Elvis was declared as surplus by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 21 and was sold to Ruppert 10 days later for a fee of $1.
In the letter to the commissioners requesting Elvis’s retirement, Redmon noted the K-9 was favorite at elementary schools. According to Ruppert, Elvis was always friendly to citizens and happy to receive a pat or two.
Elvis is the third WCSO K-9 officer to retire in one year, following Raven and Moses. According to Maj. Kelly Redmon, this leaves the office with one left, Maverick, but they are working on bringing that number up to three in the coming months.
Jan. 19
The town of Boone’s municipal operations will use 100% renewable energy by February, which is eight years ahead of the town’s goal.
The Boone Town Council voted during its Jan. 12 Town Council Meeting to allot $60,290 to purchase renewable energy.
Boone is the first municipality in North Carolina to achieve 100% renewable energy in municipal buildings, according to a Jan. 12 Town of Boone press release.
Blue Ridge Energy and New River Light and Power are supplying the energy, 75% from BRE’s solar arrays and 25% from NRLP’s hydroelectric power through its Green Power Program. The divide, according to town sustainability manager George Santucci, is based on the energy consumption of the municipal buildings on each company’s grids.
In 2019, the town of Boone established a timeline for three sustainability goals, the first to reach climate neutrality, meaning net-zero greenhouse gas emission, in municipal operations by 2030, the second to transition municipal operations to 100% clean renewable energy by 2040 and the last to transition the entire town of Boone to 100% clean renewable energy by 2050.
“The opportunity is immediate. We felt strongly that we should lead the way and take advantage of this opportunity,” Santucci said.
Jan. 31
Throughout 2022, WCHS will name 12 individuals or groups — one each month — as members of the inaugural class of the WCHS Hall of Fame.
For January, WCHS announced Elizabeth “Bettie” Bateman Bond has been named as the first inductee of this inaugural class of the WCHS Hall of Fame, which honors individuals, either living or dead, who have made significant and lasting contributions to Watauga County’s history and/or literature, including those whose efforts have been essential to the preservation of Watauga County’s history and/or literature.
A native of Danville, Ky., and a 1964 graduate of Centre College with a double major in English and History, Bettie Bond moved to North Carolina in the late 1960s, along with her husband John (a biologist), to pursue graduate work in American and Asian history at North Carolina State University. The Bonds relocated to Boone in August 1971, when John took a position in ASU’s Department of Biology. Bond joined the History Department faculty of Appalachian State University in 1973.
Following her retirement from App State in 1996, Bond volunteered for many years with ASU’s Appalachian Cultural Museum, which interpreted the region’s history from 1989 until its closure in 2006. In addition, Bond has been a member of the Watauga County Historical Society for decades, serving as its president for much of the 21st century. She is also an inaugural and continuing member of the Digital Watauga Project Committee, the primary project of the WCHS since 2014.
For the past 30 years, she has been on the board of the Watauga County Community Foundation, which coordinates 35 different funds that provide support to numerous causes in Watauga County, several of them literary and historical. Bond was an inaugural member of the Boone Historic Preservation Commission beginning in 2007, and she continues to serve as vice-chairperson; along with other members of the HPC, she has played a vital role in advocating for the acquisition, restoration and long-term preservation of the Downtown Boone Post Office, the designation of several local landmarks and historical markers and the establishment of the Downtown Boone Local Historic District in 2021.
The WCHS stated in a press release that it is delighted to honor Bond for her innumerable contributions to the preservation of Watauga County’s history and literature.
February
Feb. 5
Watauga High School senior Henryk Kosmala played his violin at Carnegie Hall on Feb. 5 with the Honors Symphony Orchestra after being selected from the highest-rated high school performers across the world.
This opportunity came after being selected for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall, which he auditioned for in the fall of 2021. His selection from the review board is a result of his talent, dedication and achievement demonstrated in his application and audition recording, according to his father.
Henryk Kosmala has been playing violin since age four and has performed as a soloist and part of various ensembles. He believes playing at Carnegie Hall is “an opportunity of a lifetime.” Playing this venue is often referred to as the pinnacle of musical achievement. Music is both a profession and passion for many members and generations of his family.
“So it actually goes back to my father, because my father is a concert violist,” said Witold Kosmala, Henryk’s father. “He toured the world and he still does. He started on violin, but now he’s a violist. I learned the violin from him and then I passed it on to my (four) children.”
Henry Kosmala’s accomplishment of playing Carnegie Hall is shared with two of his siblings, Doria and Konrad, as well as his father.
“For him, it was, I think, very special to be another person from our family that actually got to step on this magical stage,” said Witold Kosmala. “It really is magical.”
Feb. 8
A tip from a Georgia sheriff’s office helped the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office bring closure to a 50-year-old triple homicide case that occurred in Boone on Feb. 3, 1972, known locally as the Durham Case.
Bryce Durham, 51, his wife Virginia, 44, and son Bobby, 18, were found brutally murdered in their home during a snowstorm. Troy Hall, the Durham’s son-in law, found the family deceased after he and his wife — the Durhams’ daughter, Ginny — went to check on the family with the help of a neighbor.
Billy Wayne Davis, 81, currently a resident of a correctional facility in Augusta, Georgia, is believed to be the only surviving perpetrator in the Durham Case. Other perpetrators have been identified as Billy Sunday Birt, Bobby Gene Gaddis and Charles David Reed, all deceased.
“In May 2019, we received a phone call from the White County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia about information that we recognized could be very important to the Durham case,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman in a press release. “We immediately began to investigate the new leads, and conducted in-person interviews with Billy Wayne Davis in September 2019, October 2020, and August 2021. It was these interviews that ultimately helped us determine who was responsible through the corroboration of evidence. We are confident that we now know who committed these crimes.”
Interviews with two sources corroborated evidence from the Durham Case crime scene, and the circumstances of the crime were similar to a 1973 case in Georgia, known as the Fleming Case, in which Birt, Gaddis, Reed and Davis were all involved. Led by Birt, Davis, Reed and Gaddis were part of a loosely organized network known as the Georgia-based “Dixie Mafia,” which is thought to have engaged in dozens of violent crimes in Georgia and elsewhere across the Southeast in the 1960s and ‘70s.
The 2019 lead first surfaced when Birt’s son, Shane Birt, was at the White County Sheriff’s Office to participate in research for a book about crimes that had taken place in Georgia, including the Fleming Case. Shane Birt shared that he was very close with his father, and recalled a story Birt had told him during a prison visit when he admitted to killing three people in the North Carolina mountains during a heavy snowstorm, remembering that they almost got caught.
After hearing Shane Birt’s account, the White County Sheriff’s Office immediately contacted WCSO. Davis was interviewed by WCSO investigators at the Georgia facility where he is serving a life sentence for crimes he committed in Georgia. During those interviews, Davis implicated Birt, Gaddis and Reed as engaging in a hired “hit” in the North Carolina mountains, one where they almost got caught during a bad snowstorm. Davis claimed to have acted only as their getaway driver, and that it was the other three men that entered the house that night.
“Had Sheriff Hagaman and his team not taken this tip seriously, this case may never have been solved,” said Chris Laws, special agent in charge for the Northwestern District, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. “Many agencies, law enforcement officials, investigators and agents worked diligently on this case for decades.”
It remains unclear who solicited the crime against the Durham family. In November 2021, the WCSO held a meeting with Durham family members to inform them of their investigation and conclusions.
“This is a much-needed turning point for the Durham Case,” Hagaman said. “We cannot begin to express our thanks to all the professionals and community members who collaborated for so many years to help resolve this case. We sincerely thank you for your commitment.”
Feb. 21
A structure fire in the early morning hours of Feb. 17 in Zionville resulted in the death of a community member.
Upon arrival at 4712 Old US Hwy 421 N. in Zionville, the fire crews found a two-story structure fully involved with fire, according to Zionville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Miller.
The fire investigation determined the cause to be accidental in nature. The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Watauga County Fire Marshal do not have any evidence of foul play.
Sebrina Mains, 50, of 4712 Old US Hwy 421 N., was discovered deceased in the upstairs portion of the residence with two pets, according to the sheriff’s office.
In a press release, the Watauga County Fire Marshal and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office stated they send their deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Mains.
“Even through our efforts, we lost a valuable member of our community,” Miller said.
Crews were dispatched at 3:33 a.m. with Zionville, Cove Creek and Beaver Dam Fire Departments responding.
Miller also thanked Beaver Dam Fire, Cove Creek Fire, the Watauga Fire Marshal’s Office, North Carolina Department of Insurance, Watauga Medics and Boone fire investigators.
Feb. 22
The Watauga County Board of Education voted 5-0 to make masks optional in Watauga County Schools effective Feb. 28.
The Feb. 22 special meeting was called after Gov. Roy Cooper called for local governments and schools to ease mask mandates in a Feb. 17 press conference.
Following the call to order and agenda discussion by Board Chair Gary Childers, Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott addressed the board with information and statistics about the counties current protocol and infection numbers.
“Looking at the CDC seven day case count, Watauga had a 45% decrease in cases over the last seven days,” said Elliott. “With No. 1 being the worst, Watauga County is currently the 70th out of 100 counties.”
Elliott shared that cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are declining significantly and are in general “less dangerous” than earlier variants, stating that Omicron variant cases peaked locally in the third week of January.
Elliott also shared that masks are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but cloth masks are less effective against the Omicron variant and the risk-benefit of wearing a mask might support masking for those with significant health concerns or those who cannot be vaccinated, but likely does not support universal mask requirements.
In discussion surrounding WCS current functionality, Elliott stated that “there are currently no restrictions” on student actives, including field trips, athletics, and school visitors.
“School is operating as normal at this time, which we are grateful for,” said Elliott. “We do have a plan for additional vaccine clinics to be hosted at our schools with AppHealthCare. Of course, it is only if that is something that a parent wants. There is no vaccine requirement or mandate in place and I don’t recommend to make any decisions that are determined based on vaccine status.”
Elliott shared that the school system will continue to sanitize at a more accelerated rate than prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are well-fitting masks and COVID-19 tests available to employees and students.
Following Elliott’s update, Childers reminded present community members to refrain from commenting or interrupting the board’s discussion before asking if any members were ready to make a motion.
Steve Combs made a motion to end the mask mandate followed by a second from Jason Cornett. Following the reading of the full intent of the motion by Elliott, Childers led the board on a unanimous vote of 5-0 in favor of the motion to lift the mask mandate in Watauga County Schools effective Feb. 28.
Feb. 23
The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country announced Feb. 23 that their decade long capital campaign had reached its $10 million goal as of Dec. 31, 2021.
ATHC chair Keith Martin shared the welcome news at the February meeting of the board of trustees, and cited accelerated pre-payment of multi-year pledges and generous new gifts as primary reasons why the goal was attained. While a few pledge commitments are still outstanding, and several capital needs still exist to be met, Martin said that the record amount of campaign contributions received in the last fiscal quarter of the calendar year, including a major anonymous gift, put the effort over the top.
“To hit this benchmark during a worldwide pandemic is, quite simply, remarkable,” Martin noted, “and we are so incredibly grateful for the extraordinary generosity of High Country residents and visitors who value the performing arts, as demonstrated through the meticulous restoration and complete renovation of this venerable historic theater.”
John Cooper, founding board chair and head of the capital campaign for over a decade, said that both trustees and the general public should take pride in the fact that the project has been completed and all related costs paid in full.
“We promised our stakeholders that our construction bridge loan would be collateralized only with cash in hand, signed pledges, corporate gifts, foundation grants, and reliable, renewable contributions from known sources, both public and private,” Cooper said. “Today, we are very proud to have fulfilled that promise.”
“This is a model partnership, one about which First Horizon Bank is honored to have played a supporting role,” said Market President Jason Triplett, whose financial institution provided the backing to help the theatre meet its construction obligations, in addition to the bank’s own generous contributions to the campaign. “It doesn’t surprise me that they have paid off the bridge loan years ahead of schedule, given the quality of leadership, the passion of their dedicated volunteers, and a strong commitment from almost every sector of our vibrant community. Bravo!”
March
March 3
Tristan Borlase was sentenced by Judge Greg Horne on March 3 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for each count of first-degree murder.
The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Horne took into consideration the mitigating factors the defense presented, but found most of them to not be credible. In response to the mitigating factors of age, ability to appreciate risk and consequences and intellectual capacity, Judge Horne said there was no evidence that any of these would be mitigating factors in Tristan Borlase's sentencing.
Judge Horne did note that mental health was somewhat a mitigating factor since the psychologist's report indicates Tristan Borlase continues to suffer from anxiety, depression and has developed symptoms consistent with PTSD. However, Judge Horne said the psychologist found no evidence of psychotic or cognitive impairment, although Tristan Borlase's anxiety and depression may have been exacerbated by consistent marijuana use.
Defense Attorney Garland Baker notified the court that his client would appeal the sentence of life without parole.
The prosecution also asked for, and was granted, a permanent no contact order against Tristan Borlase so he would not be able to contact his two younger brothers. Borlase was remanded to the custody of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office.
The jury found Borlase guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Tanya Borlase, and guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his father, Jeffrey Borlase, on March 2.
The jury returned the guilty verdicts at approximately 3:55 p.m. on March 2 after three days of deliberation.
Jury selection for the trial started on Feb. 14 and the trial started on Feb. 16. It lasted a total of nine weekdays with closing arguments on Feb. 28.
On April 10, 2019, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1174 Orchard Road for a 911 call related to the disappearance of three family members. Both parents were subsequently found dead outside of the home, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. The following day, Tristan Borlase — then 17 years old — was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
March 27
Rosemary Walker, 12, qualified for the Irish Dance World Championships, which will be held in Belfast, Northern Ireland in April. She placed 7th in the southwest regional Oireachtas competition on Dec. 3, 2021, which qualified her for the world championships.
The Irish Dance World Championships will take place April 10 to 17. Rosemary Walker is in the under 12 age group and will compete on the first day of the competition.
The competition for Rosemary Walker’s age group will include a hard shoe dance, being a treble jig or a hornpipe, and a soft shoe dance, being either a slip jig or a reel. Based on the scores of these dances, the top half of dancers do a final hard shoe dance before scores are combined to name winners.
Rosemary Walker began dancing at community-based events as an extracurricular activity as part of her homeschooling, including performances at senior centers, and developed a love for Celtic music and Irish dance. The Walker family did not know about the competitive nature of the sport prior to their daughter’s involvement. Rosemary Walker’s mother Robina Walker shared that her daughter was “innately gifted.”
“We slowly inched our way into the competitive world and Rosemary, it turns out, had just a natural gift from the beginning. As we started competing and entered the competitive world a little bit later than others, she progressed very quickly through various levels,” said Robina Walker. “She actually qualified for Worlds two years ago but because of COVID-19 it was canceled the last two years.”
The Irish Dance World Championships is known in the Irish dance community as one of the highest levels of competition.
“We’re just very excited because we’re going to have this dream of seeing her dance in Belfast,” said Robina Walker. “It’s sort of like the Olympics of Irish dance.”
Rosemary Walker dances with the Walsh Kelley School of Irish Dance and travels to Charlotte each week for rehearsals and practices in a home studio daily.
Rosemary Walker is one of seven children, three of whom also participate in Irish dance. She plays violin in the band Pickin’ Thistles with two of her siblings. The band plays mainly Celtic and bluegrass music and will perform at Merlefest in April.
“My oldest son and oldest daughter have a band with my daughter Rosemary and they play at all different places, like different music festivals and fiddle competitions,” said Robina Walker. “This is the first time they’re officially on the band list at Merlefest and they’re playing on Sunday.”
April
April 25
The Watauga Housing Forum met for the final session on April 25 to discuss potential solutions to the accessibility, affordability and safety issues in housing that they had previously considered in past meetings.
“Tonight we wanted to take an aerial view for potential solutions,” said Kellie Reed Ashcraft, Co-facilitator of the Watauga Housing Forum.
Ashcraft noted the reasons for having the Watauga Housing Forum: To increase knowledge and awareness of these housing issues, to have a space where community members can come together to discuss these issues and to create steps to solve these issues.
Those who attended the housing forum, both in-person and online, broke up into smaller groups to discuss data on housing in Watauga County. In past meetings, groups addressed specific issues, but during this meeting they focused their attention on potential solutions.
“The questions for this session are designed to allow people to brainstorm regarding their own ideas about potential solutions, as well as what they have seen on the video about potential solutions,” Ashcraft said.
An infographic that summarized the last three housing forums discussed the key themes that continually came up in the past small-group discussions at the forums.
The infographic also listed some potential solutions to the housing issues. Expanding public transportation, increasing information for hard to reach community members, policy change, capping university growth and providing incentives for landlords were a few of the potential solutions that were addressed.
The small groups concluded that these housing issues affect both low-income and middle-income community members, and these housing issues intersect with other issues in the community and all demographics.
While the Watauga Housing Forum has come to an end, there are plans to form a Watauga Housing Council, which would consist of a community outreach committee, a potential housing solutions committee, a current housing efforts committee and a fiscal committee.
The Watauga Housing Council plans to develop an action plan, identify funding options, oversee other committees and find reliable information and sources.
The council’s purpose is to take the issues that have been discussed throughout the Watauga Housing Forum and create a plan of action and form solutions.
The final Watauga Housing Forum concluded with a housing fair, where many agencies and housing resources set up tables to share information with attendees.
Some of these agencies included Hospitality House, Habitat for Humanity and Mediation and Restorative Justice Center.
April 30
Starbucks employees at the Pride Drive location in Boone have petitioned to form a union
In a letter sent to Howard Schultz, Chief Executive Officer of the Starbucks Coffee Company, employees stated that they were moving in solidarity with other Starbucks employees across the country to form their own local union.
Throughout the letter, employees noted that they struggle with working conditions, the affordability of living costs and fear that their access to health care and education will be taken away.
“We need you to recognize it is axiomatic that you provide us with more resources in order for us to be the partners Starbucks Corporation wants us to be,” the letter stated.
A union is defined as an organized association of workers, often in a trade or profession, formed to protect and further their rights and interests.
According to the National Labor Relations Board, if 30 percent or more workers petition to form a union the NLRB will conduct an election, or an employer can voluntarily recognize a union based on evidence.
After the election or recognition of the union, the NLRB provides certification and bargaining is required between union leaders and the employer.
“We just want a seat at the table, to be able to sit down and discuss things that are best for us to negotiate policies that are in our best interest as well as the company,” said Olivia Lewis, a Starbucks employee. “Essentially, just have a voice where we otherwise would have none.”
Starbucks employee Grace Marvell explained that the Starbucks Company calls their employees “partners” and said that it doesn’t feel like they are based on their working conditions.
“There’s just this helpless feeling of them implementing policies like slashing our hours and giving us raises, but at the same time, we don’t get enough hours to make up for that,” Marvell said.
Starbucks stores all across the country have petitioned to form unions.
“We do not believe unions are necessary at Starbucks because we know that the real issues are solved through our direct partnership with one another,” said a statement from the One Starbucks website.
According to Bloomberg Law, it takes 409 days on average for union locals and their employers to sign a collective bargaining agreement.
“Statistically speaking, union workers have higher wages than non-union workers,” Marvell said. “By comparison, we have really great pay, and really great benefits, but we still don’t have enough, which really speaks to the rest of the industry.”
May
May 14
Long-time Watauga County smokechaser Edwin Greene was honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and the Order of the Guardian — two of the highest honors a citizen in North Carolina can earn.
Edwin is retiring after 46 years with the North Carolina Forest Service.
Edwin was honored with the awards at a surprise ceremony at Alliance Bible Fellowship on May 14 with family, friends and colleagues in attendance. Edwin was also honored with awards from the North Carolina Forest Service and Watauga County.
After 46 years with the forest service, and more than that in the fire service, Edwin said part of him is sad to retire after 46 years.
“These firemen around here are great to work with,” Edwin said. “If it hadn’t been for them, I’d never put that many years in.”
Outside of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and Order of the Guardian, Edwin received local honors as well.
Seth Norris, chief of the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department and chair of the Watauga County Fire Commission, presented Edwin with another plaque.
“What this award represents are all the stories you heard,” Norris said. “This plaque represents the stories of mentorship and leadership and just tactical know-how that you brought these many years. It’s a small token, but I want you to think about all the stories and all the firefighters you’ve influenced.”
The plaque, which features a golden axe, was presented to Edwin in recognition of “46 years of dedicated service to the citizens and fire departments in Watauga County.”
Finally, Harsey gave Edwin the final award of the ceremony on behalf of the North Carolina Forest Service.
“(It) symbolizes the same sacrifice and the same commitment that he’s had over the years,” Harsey said.
The award was presented in appreciation of Edwin’s 46 years of service and dedication to Watauga County and the forest service.
The ceremony and each award was a surprise to Edwin, who said he had no idea it was happening.
“It’s amazing,” Edwin said. “I wasn’t planning on this.”
He said that over the years, what stands out to him most is the people he worked with. Now that he’s retired, Edwin said he has his yard to mow, garden to work on and house work to do.
“So my time is going to be took up,” Edwin said.
May 22
The pool at the Watauga Community Recreation Center was packed on May 22 as more than 50 swimmers took part in a swimathon to raise money for a well in South Sudan.
In total, the day saw 3,375 laps swum between the lap pool and two swimmers who took their talents to the ocean. The lap total was more than the original goal of 1,350 laps.
The ultimate goal of the swimathon was not to just have a fun Sunday in the pool. The event raised more than $9,000 to help build a well in South Sudan where roughly half of the population struggles to access clean water.
Inspired by the book “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park, the event was organized by the Crawley family of Jenna, Ryan and 10-year-old Ayla, who have a history of charitable actions.
Spearheaded by Ayla, the family raised more than $7,000 for the Hospitality House in Boone by hiking 102 miles of the Appalachian Trail in summer 2021, while also setting up the Givers of Hope movement, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. At the swimathon, Ayla herself put in 140 laps, the third-most for the 12-and-under group, which was only topped by two adults.
Through their events and fundraisers, the Crawleys have built connections with companies willing to lend a hand, and the swimathon was sponsored by Kid Cove, Speckled Trout Outfitters, Hatchet Coffee, Stick Boy Bread Company, Osprey, Elite Electric, Tatum Galleries, Deal and Moseley and Smith, LLP.
Osprey was a big part of the event, donating multiple boxes of outdoors gear that was available in a silent auction that ran alongside the event.
May 26
A Cove Creek School first-grader is one of 13 winners in the North Carolina Farm to School calendar.
The artwork of 13 elementary school students will be featured in the 2022-2023 North Carolina Farm to School calendar. This is the 11th year for the calendar, which features daily agricultural facts and highlights the N.C. Farm to School program and agriculture’s role in food production.
Randy Swift, a first-grader at Cove Creek School in Watauga County, was picked out of 4,246 entries. His teacher is Donna Martin.
“It’s important for kids to learn that their food starts on a farm, and in creating artwork for the calendar and using the calendar during the year, they gain a better understanding that all food begins with farmers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “When our students are able to enjoy the fruits and vegetables that are on the school lunch menu through our Farm to School program, everything they have learned about farming comes full circle.”
June
June 13
An LGBTQ+ Progress Pride Flag was hung between Boone Town Hall and the Veterans’ Memorial on West King Street after the Boone Town Council passed a resolution recognizing June as Pride Month during their last meeting.
The proclamation submitted by Town Council Member Todd Carter proclaims that Boone join North Carolina and the country in observing June as Pride Month to honor the history of the LGBTQ+ liberation movement. Mayor Tim Futrelle signed the resolution to proclaim June as Pride Month in “recognizing all LGBTQ residents whose influential and lasting contributions to our neighborhoods make Boone a vibrant community in which to live, work and visit.”
Members of Town Hall staff and several community members gathered to watch Carter hang the flag on June 10 following a ceremonial signing of the Pride Month Proclamation by Futrelle. Carter shared his thoughts on the importance of the flag’s display after hanging it.
“This is the start of something new in Boone and this flag is going to fly to represent every LGBTQ+ person in this town and surrounding areas — the teachers, the staff members of the town and county and the people in my community that make this town so rich,” Carter said. “Most importantly, this is for the kids driving by who may not be living in supportive homes and need to know that they’re not alone and it’s going to be okay. This is for the parents of gay and (transgender) kids who are struggling and fearful for their children living in this community. I want them to know that the town of Boone supports them and stands behind them. We are flying this flag so people know they are loved. All we want is equality and equity and to be seen and recognized as a part of this community.”
Carter continued and thanked the business that are celebrating Pride by hosting events, selling Pride themed items and hanging flags, including Mellow Mushroom, Boone Saloon and Lost Province.
June 20
The streets of downtown Boone were transformed on June 17 and 18 when thousands of people descended on the town for the Boonerang Music and Arts Festival.
Boonerang Founder and Director and Town of Boone Cultural Resources Director Mark Freed said an estimated 6,000 people attended the festival, with more than 4,000 ID checks taking place — which did not include artists, vendors, staff, children and non-drinkers.
Freed said there was a lot of unknown factors entering the inaugural festival and he questioned if there would be enough space for stages, cars and people. He said that with the hard work of everyone involved, the festival “came together pretty much as planned.”
“The inaugural Boonerang Music & Arts Festival was a resounding success. Our community came together in every way from the staff and presenting partners to the amazing volunteer crew. From the production companies, artists and organizations and of course to all of the people for showing up and having a great time.... and the beautiful mountain weather didn’t hurt,” said Freed. “It was so much fun to see our friends, families and visitors smiling, dancing, making and engaging with art, and celebrating all things Boone. I overheard many people saying things like, ‘We have been waiting for something like this to happen in Boone for years.’ And the consensus of the masses is ‘more’. We will Boonerang back next year, for sure.”
The Watauga Arts Council, local non-profits, children’s organizations, restaurants and food trucks, breweries, retail stores, event venues and App State all helped make the festival free, community-centric and full of activities, said Freed.
“Just the awesome support from all these organizations and dozens of volunteers, it’s just really heartwarming,” said Freed. “The response from the community has been hugely enthusiastic and the energy and the vibe we got from people is so exciting.”
July
July 14
Misha didn’t know why, but he had a feeling. He had to ensure his car was fueled up and ready to go. It was approximately 1 a.m. on Feb. 24.
Only four hours later, at 5:07 a.m., an explosion rocked the apartment. Misha, his wife and two children woke as windows shattered and car alarms blared.
The war they feared had begun. Russia was invading Ukraine and they were right in the middle.
Misha Bohoslavskyi and Anna Bohaslavska lived in the outer part of Kharkiv — a city in northeast Ukraine with a population of more than 1 million people — with their two children Danny, 12, and Mary, 10.
In Kharkiv, Misha operated small businesses he was quickly developing that had strong prospects. He owned property that he rented and a workshop with professional tools that he would also rent out.
When the talk of war started in Ukraine, no one really believed it because Ukraine and Russia are connected through relatives. No one thought a large-scale war was coming.
In only its second year as a club, Appalachian Football Club won its first piece of silverware after beating North Alabama Soccer Coalition 6-2 at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
Entering the National Premier Soccer League playoffs as the No. 1 seeded team, AFC secured a spot in the title game three days prior after dispatching Apotheos FC 4-1. Advancing from that game to the conference final, Appalachian hosted NASC on July 16. The two previous meetings between these clubs had resulted in an away draw in Huntsville, Al., and a 3-1 home win for AFC three weeks before.
The match proved a high-scoring affair that provided both thrills and jubilation for the home crowd, with end-to-end action in both halves of the contest. The Sasquatches maintained a lead over the Gravity for most of the evening and outshot them 19 for AFC to 8.
Forward Angelo Fabricio opened the scoring for Appalachian FC in the 22nd minute with a rifling shot into the top left corner after a cutback assist from Charlie Curtis.
“Since last summer, when we lost in the semifinal, that completely destroyed me. For an entire year now, I’ve been dreaming about coming back here, about being a leader on our team, and scoring in the final,” Fabricio said after the game. “And that’s what happened tonight, and I am so glad to have this now come true.”
Fabricio finished the night with a hat-trick as he bagged the other two goals in style as well. In the 55th minute, he chipped a shot over Calum Langdale when the NASC goalkeeper came off his line and in the 70th minute, he intercepted a pass from Langdale as well and capitalized with a strike. He also tallied one assist in the match.
Joining Fabricio in the attack was forward Kevin de Lange — whom himself notched a brace of goals in the 29th minute and 38th minute. His second goal displayed individual brilliance as he rushed forward on a solo breakaway to blast a curling shot into the top right corner.
“I think that, as a team, we have grown so close together after spending this summer together. Instead of being at home or overseas, we came together here and have become a family that you want to support and fight alongside,” de Lange said. “That motivation really showed tonight.”
Appalachian FC head coach Dale Parker elaborated on Smith’s feelings after winning the game.
“The main thing for us was to focus, keep our courage and our confidence high,” Parker said. “We were the No. 1 seed coming in and had a good result in the semifinal. I’ve got total belief in this squad of players, and we’re looking beyond this game now as well. We’ve got aspirations to go on, and to keep winning in the national tournament.”
July 26
Deputies from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office marked the 10-year anniversary of the death of Deputy William Mast on Tuesday, July 26.
County Deputies, Sheriff Len Hagaman and Blowing Rock Police Chief Aaron Miller gathered at the memorial in front of WCSO for a moment of silence and a wreathe-laying ceremony.
“We will not forget the sacrifice Will made. We tell of his heroism to new deputies, so Will’s influence lives on,” Hagaman said.
In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 26, 2012, WSCO deputies responded to a mobile home on Hardin Road in response to a 911 call. As they arrived, a suspect opened fire, wounding Deputy William Mast Jr., 23.
Another deputy accompanying Mast immediately returned fire and struck the shooter, identified by the State Bureau of Investigation at the time as 33-year-old Mitchell Allen Trivette, the Watauga Democrat reported in 2012.
Mast was hired by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office on July 1, 2009. Mast is survived by his wife, who was pregnant at the time, and other family in the area.
Hagaman said the Mast’s wife, Paige, has been “a rock” and has raised their son up “with Will’s laugh, his bubbling personality, and she has molded (Mast’s son) with a deep love of God.”
“Without question, a day does not go by without remembering our heroes,” Hagaman said. “They say time heals all wound. We are still in a healing phase, and will be for life.”
August
Aug. 2
After reviewing materials provided to the District Attorney’s office by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the District Attorney’s Office, led by Seth Banks, has concluded that the actions of the law enforcement officers, when viewed through the lens of a reasonable officer put in the same circumstances, were justified on April 28, 2021, when Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox were killed.
Overall, the State Bureau of Investigation collected at least 123 items of evidence.
“Given the overwhelming weight of the evidence available to this office, it is clear that the actions of law enforcement personnel at 553 Hardaman Circle often rose to the highest levels of heroism as they sought to fulfill their oaths to protect and to serve our community and their comrades against the violent acts of Isaac Barnes,” the DA wrote in the report. “Further, the evidence indicates that the Officers’ belief that it was necessary to use deadly force in self defense was reasonable given the totality of the circumstances. We conclude that officers on the scene acted lawfully and in a manner that was consistent with their duties as law enforcement officers.”
Banks said in a statement that the role of the DA is largely limited to the determination of when to pursue criminal actions. The task before his office in relation to the events on April 28, Banks said, was to determine whether criminal offenses were committed by anyone who could be prosecuted.
“In order to make that determination, the District Attorney’s office has thoroughly reviewed the investigative materials provided by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the State Medical Examiner,” Banks said in a statement. “The report that we released on Friday summarized the relevant facts that we reviewed in coming to our determination that no criminal charges were warranted in this case, given the reality that the criminally responsible party, Mr. Isaac Barnes, was deceased.”
In a statement on Friday evening, July 29, to the Watauga Democrat, Sheriff Len Hagaman said it was both “difficult and sad to read,” the report, but “District Attorney Seth Banks did a phenomenal job in articulating the release of his findings with a clearly thorough and thoughtful legal review, which also showed a compassion to an extremely difficult and emotional event.
“In the District Attorney’s articulation of a fair and impartial review, it underscored the real need to seriously focus on mental health and domestic violence issues for our North Carolina and Watauga County citizens if we are to honestly avert such tragedies,” Hagaman said.
Aug. 25
The Boone Police department has identified the suspect in the Aug. 21 shooting in downtown Boone.
Warrants have been issued for Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, 26, of Damascus Church Road, Wilkesboro. Gibbs is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Boone Police Department.
The warrants are for the charges of: three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Discharging a Weapon into a Moving Vehicle, two counts of Injury to Real Property and Going Armed to the Terror of the People.
On Aug. 21, around 1:20 a.m., a shooting was reported on W. King Street in the downtown area. The Boone Police department stated in a press release that it appeared a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. None of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives, according to Boone Police.
“We are very disappointed that we have experienced another shooting in our town. As this is an active case, we cannot share all the details that led up to this incident. Obviously it should have never happened. We do have video footage showing the moment where the suspect fired at the victims. All of the evidence will be turned over to the District Attorney,” Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said in the press release. “We appreciate the cooperation that we received from the witnesses who were identified in the Crimestoppers release earlier in the week. We are reaching out to family members of the shooting suspect to try to negotiate a peaceful surrender as he is currently hiding out. I would like to thank our detectives, Lt. Jon Houck, Sgt. Candace Burlingame, Detective Dennis O’Neal, and Capt. Bobby Creed, who put in long hours to solve the case. We would also like to thank the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and App State Police for their response on the evening of the shooting to help secure the area.”
Aug. 29
The Watauga Democrat was honored by the North Carolina Press Association with a first place General Excellence Award — the top editorial award and one of the most prestigious statewide awards for newspapers.
“I’m so pleased with the recognition for the overall General Excellence Award for Community Newspapers in North Carolina,” Mountain Times Publications Publisher Gene Fowler said. “Over the last decade, we have consistently been in the top 3, but this is the first win. We have a dedicated staff that works diligently to provide the most accurate, dependable and reliable news in the High Country. And I am proud of their efforts each day.”
The Democrat won first place general excellence in the Division A category that included many other local newspapers with less than 3,500 in total circulation.
“I am extremely proud of our two reporters — Jillyan Mobley and Patrick McCormack — who go out and report on this community every day,” Watauga Democrat Editor Moss Brennan said. “There were many great community newspapers in this category, so to be recognized with a first place award is special. Receiving this award during a time when we have had staff turnover and other challenges — just like many other businesses — is also very meaningful. We have a great group of reporters and editors who love covering this community.”
September
Sept. 10
The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies in front of 92,664 fans at Kyle Field on Sept. 10.
“All the credit goes to our players, they came out and they were resilient today,” App State head coach Shawn Clark said after the game. “Our defense played lights out. Our offense played lights out. The best defense is a good offense.”
Hughes capped a 16-play march that covered 9 minutes, 15 seconds with his first career field goal, a 29-yard kick, to give App State (1-1) a 17-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Aggies (1-1) — who are known for their “12th man” fans — moved into scoring range but missed a 47-yard field goal with 3:43 remaining.
The Mountaineers’ offensive line went to work after that, paving the way for a clock-draining drive that included Camerun Peoples’ 48-yard run to the Texas A&M 12 with 1:36 remaining. From there, quarterback Chase Brice was able to kneel out the win and set off a celebration with App State players and coaches, including fist-pumping head coach Shawn Clark, who was rushing to interact with the large crowd of fans who had traveled across the country to witness history.
“I’m just proud of those guys and the way we came in here and took ownership of our plan and just let the rest happen on the field,” quarterback Chase Brice said after the game.
App State’s defense allowed only one touchdown, with the Aggies other score being a kick return. App State also scored touchdowns after both turnovers were forced by its defense.
“We’re super proud,” said defensive back Nick Ross. “I feel like the defense bounced back. We had something to prove and we went out there and put it on display for national television and everybody to see.”
Sept. 12
Chef Walter Staib toured Boone with his camera crew for his Emmy-award winning show “A Taste of History.”
The show is one-part cooking, one-part history with a dash of humor and a whole lot of personality and appeals to cooks, history lovers, travelers, and anyone who loves watching an adventure. The show broadcasts on PBS stations, and streams on Amazon Prime, and the Hungry Channel on Apple TV and Roku devices.
Staib is a third-generation restaurateur with more than 50 years of experience.
During his stay in Boone, Chef Staib visited a full list of places while filming. He visited Grandfather Mountain with Landis Taylor, the communications director at Grandfather. He visited with the Gamekeeper and communed with the owner, Ken Gordon. He went fly fishing for the first time on the Boone Fork with Ollie Smith of the Blue Ridge Anglers. At night he stayed at the Historic Mast Farm Inn.
“We really wanted to show off the streams and the countryside and the beauty because one of the things we have always found is that when people watch the show, it gets them excited to hopefully visit,” Chef Staib said.
This was Staib’s first trip to the High Country.
“This is our 13th season. It’s really been a passion of Chef’s for a very long time. It has been amazing to see the growth of the show,” said Phil Gajari, the Producer of “A Taste of History” said. “For me personally, we’re now into an audience of over 150 million people. PBS is our main broadcasting network, which we are very proud to be a part of that family. PBS has always been known for their educational shows, and that’s what the shows about.”
October
Oct. 3
After more than a year of planning, AppalCart unveiled its first electric bus at the Greenway Trail parking lot to a crowd of more than 50 community members
As Stick Boy cookies and Proterra model toy buses were handed out to those in attendance, individuals from AppalCart’s community partners spoke about the monumental addition to the community’s public transportation.
Individuals from App State, the town of Boone, Watauga County and the AppalCart Board shared their excitement for the new electric bus after months of planning.
“I don’t know if you are as excited as we are about our first electric device, but it’s been a long time in the making. Since I first got on the AppalCart Board with my time with the Boone Town Council, we were excited to keep progressing our institution towards green and sustainability objectives,” AppalCart Board Chair Quint Davis said. “It’s been a wonderful experience to work with the town and the county and groups like AppalCart to go that direction. So this is a wonderful day and I’m excited for what’s going to happen as we continue to move towards fleet electrification.”
Lee Ball, Appalachian State University’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said he was excited to see the community’s excitement regarding the environmental efforts of AppalCart.
“This is an unbelievable symbol of what’s happening in this community,” Ball said. “It’s powerful that we came together to work on this project. This is really just the beginning of a decarbonization of our community, university, town and county.”
Before the cover was pulled off of the bus, AppalCart Director Craig Hughes spoke to the crowd.
“This event highlights some of the innovative ideas and strategies AppalCart is seeking to lower carbon emissions in Watauga County, provide efficient cost-effective transportation and continue to be a viable option for reducing congestion and parking issues in the town of Boone,” Hughes said. “There are bigger things to come in the future.”
The 35-foot ZX5 Proterra electric bus has a dual power drive train for additional horsepower to climb steep hills and handle large passenger loads, Hughes said. The $874,882 vehicle is projected to have a range of 175 to 242 miles per charge. The composite body fits 27 seated passengers with plenty of additional standing room for “peak hours and right after a football game lets out.”
The bus will likely first be used for partial days on the red route while AppalCart gets familiar with the vehicle and what it is “capable of doing,” Hughes said. The bus is called the EB 40 in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the organization last year.
Oct. 20
The Islamic Center of Boone opened its doors as the first Mosque in the area.
The center is the first of its kind in the High Country, offering a worship and gathering space for Muslims in the community. The center is open every Friday for socialization at 1:30 p.m. with prayer that is said in both English and Arabic beginning at 2 p.m. On weekends, the congregation often meets for social gatherings and potlucks with center President Khurram Tariq.
Tariq, an oncologist and hematologist at the Selby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, grew up in Cary before moving to Boone in 2018 after completing his medical training. Tariq said he and his mother moved to the High Country to be close to family and friends, but was nervous to move to a “cultural desert” for Islamic cultural needs at the time.
When he first moved to Boone, Tariq said he and his mother drove more than an hour and 45 minutes to purchase halal meat and an hour and 20 minutes to attend mosque each Friday, which Tariq said “got taxing.”
His perspective changed significantly after the birth of his daughter.
“As your family grows, you develop a different perspective on life because you want your children to be raised in an environment where they can learn the culture of people of the same faith and similar cultures,” Tariq said. “I was actually, quite frankly, wondering if staying here long term was in the cards because of those limitations.”
Before starting the Islamic Center, Tariq said he did not know there were other Muslims in the area. He said Boone was “in a deadlock” because Muslims were not moving to — or staying — in the area due to the lack of resources and therefore the community was not growing.
Oct. 29
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Watauga High School football team ran roughshod over the Ashe County Huskies, leaving West Jefferson with a 56–28 win to cement sole ownership of the NC Northwest Conference title.
Although Watauga (9-1, 5-0 NWC) had secured at least a share of the title in the previous week’s win over Freedom, a victory against the Huskies (3-7, 1-4 NWC) guaranteed sole possession.
November
Nov. 7
The Watauga middle school district-level cross country team sent 10 athletes to the 2022 Middle School XC Nationals, where the seven-member girls squad placed third among all schools and the three boys all recorded personal best times.
The meet took place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky. Eleven middle schools and 11 running clubs from around the United States traveled to attend the competition. Aside from the Watauga County athletes, other attendees came from Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida and Alaska.
Coaches Scott Townsend and Alex Keehn have coached the Watauga County middle cross country team for four and two years, respectively. Townsend revealed what makes Watauga County cross country so popular and successful.
“The High Country as a whole has a long-standing culture of long-distance running,” Townsend said. “The high school programs have set a standard of excellence under coach Randy McDonough for decades. In addition, the fantastic programming of Girls on The Run, coordinated through App States BCHS Institute for Health and Human Services under the care of Mary Sheryl Horine, has provided young girls the outlet to develop their self-confidence in running. Then five years ago, Michael Neff at Hardin Park Elementary School recognized the need to give students an opportunity to develop their competitive distance running ability, and made a case for a middle school cross country team. The program has grown every year since, hitting our largest team this year at 37 members. The community and culture draws kids to this team and sport. Our team mission statement is ‘Run, Fun then No. 1.’”
Continuing, Townsend said, “This year, the girls team had so much depth and could have won most meets with any of our top 20 girls. They ran with determination and grit! They rarely saw second place as a team, and when they did, were focused to regain their position of dominance in the next outing. The boys team this season was challenged with a lack of depth. We only had seven boys total, so they worked hard to overcome not always having a full scoring team at some meets. But their personal improvements were off the charts.”
Nov. 16
Watauga County High School’s JROTC program placed second in a regional competition as they went up against six other co-ed teams
The competition took place at Catawba’s Fred T. Foard High School on Saturday, Nov. 5. A total of 16 schools participated in the event, with two separate divisions — co-ed and all male. In order to be considered co-ed, the program must have four women on the team out of the nine members.
The WHS team won first place in the litter carry challenge, where they carried the weight of a person through an obstacle course
The team won second place in the physical fitness challenge, which is equivalent to an obstacle course. They also placed second in the Humvee pull, a competition to see which team can pull a truck the fastest to the allotted area.
They won third place in the rope bridge challenge, and third place in the 5k run as well.
Although the team did well enough to place in the next competition, a national competition, the WHS JROTC is a Marine Corps unit, and the next competition is for Army programs. There are competition that they will be able to participate in for the spring, but until then they will continue training.
December
Dec. 10
A new but familiar police car could be seen on King Street during the Boone Holiday Parade Saturday.
The newly designed police car for the Boone Police Department debuted during the parade as one of the lead vehicles.
The design features mountains with the word “police” over them along with “Boone” above the back tire. The Boone Police logo is on the front side near the door.
The stars on the bottom of the mountains represent each Watauga County law enforcement officer who has lost their life while serving in the line of duty.
Marty Shue, who’s son Caleb is an officer at BPD, created the design.
“We were really excited to use the Christmas parade as an opportunity to present our new police car design to the communities. Officer Caleb Shue drove the car accompanied by his parents. His father, Marty Shue, submitted the design that was selected by Town Council. We feel that the design depicts the beauty of our region and is unique among police car designs,” Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said. “I want to thank Town Council for their guidance in this process. It was their idea to open it up to the community, which ultimately led to this design.”
Marty Shue submitted the designed anonymously and the department did not know who it was until he was contacted.
Le Beau said they don’t have a time frame on when all of the cars will be outfitted with the new design, but he said one or two cars would “probably” be done per week as the business putting the design on the cars is in Statesville so the department has to shuffle the cars back and forth.
Town council chose the vehicle design out of five submissions put before them during their September meeting.
Dec. 12
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott announced his plan to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The announcement came during the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 12. Elliott has served as superintendent for the last nine years after being selected for the position in 2014.
In announcing his retirement plans, Elliott conveyed his gratitude to the school system and community for their support over the years.
“To everything there is a season and a purpose under Heaven. My season here has been a pure blessing to both my family and me, and our service in the school system will be something for which we are forever grateful and immensely proud,” Elliott stated. “At the end of this school year, I will be eligible to retire from our public schools, and that is what I plan to do. I will continue to be engaged and supportive of this great school system as both a parent and a champion for our public schools. Our family plans to remain here in this community that has become our home. I will be seeking new ways to be engaged and give back to this place we love.”
Former Chief Academic Officer Tamara Stamey’s retirement went into effect on Dec. 1. In the approval of the consent agenda at the meeting, the board approved Elliott’s recommendation for a replacement.
Former Director of Instructional Support Services Betsy Furr will now be Interim Chief Academic Officer.
“Before coming to us in 2017, (Furr) served as a district AIG facilitator and also worked for the Department of Public Instruction as AIG consultant for 10 counties in our state. She’s taught at every grade level, including as a kindergarten teacher and a high school CTE teacher. That’s quite a span,” Elliott said. “She has served as a curriculum coach for middle of high school teachers through the implementation of literacy in the content areas — a timely subject — and in her role as a curriculum specialist and the director of school and district improvement here. We are lucky to have for taking on the role of the interim chief academic officer.”
In addition to Stamey, the board approved the retirement of Assistant Superintendent and Human Resources Director Stephen Martin, which will go into effect on June 30.
“I’d like to thank the board members for your support, it means so much the last 11 years in Watauga County Schools. And then in June, I’ll be finishing a 32 year career,” Martin said. “I hope that the work I’ve contributed over the past 11 years has helped to further that district vision.”
Dec. 21
The Mediation and Restorative Justice Center is nearing the opening of a new peer recovery center in Watauga County.
Homestead Recovery Center will function as a peer support space to build a community of growth and understanding for those in recovery. The center is anticipating a mid-January opening date to house existing and upcoming programs to serve the community.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that the Mediation and Restorative Justice Center was one of 20 agencies in North Carolina selected to receive funding from the multi-state opioid settlement with McKinsey & Company. The center was awarded $800,000 for a peer recovery center to strengthen the treatment and recovery support services already offered by the organization.
Former Watauga LEAD and Recovery on the Inside Program Coordinator Molly Bolick was promoted to serve as the Center Director of the Homestead Recovery Center located at 482 State Farm Road.
Bolick said the recovery center will house existing programs in addition to community outreach efforts, events, trainings and meetings.
“We’ll have more space and just more opportunities to be able to serve people,” Bolick said. “We really grew out of our old space within six months and had more demand than we could meet. The way that people wanted to utilize the office there didn’t really work — it was just too small.”
Bolick said the biggest growth will be in peer services, which will be accessible to anyone and not just those in Watauga Lead or currently working with a case manager. She said an open room will be utilized as a peer living room to allow for “positive, supportive time” without an agenda. There will be appliances for people to heat up a meal, a bathroom with a shower, and a washing machine and dryer to help meet people’s needs.
