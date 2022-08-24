Terry Combs

Terry Combs accepts a certificate in honor of his 50 years of service at Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department from Interim Chief Steve Marks.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

COVE CREEK — A longtime Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department member was honored after reaching 50 years serving in the department.

Terry Combs joined the Cove Creek Fire Department in the late 1960s and has been a member ever since. During the CCVFD annual meeting on Aug. 22, Combs was honored with a certificate celebrating his years of service. 

