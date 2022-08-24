COVE CREEK — A longtime Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department member was honored after reaching 50 years serving in the department.
Terry Combs joined the Cove Creek Fire Department in the late 1960s and has been a member ever since. During the CCVFD annual meeting on Aug. 22, Combs was honored with a certificate celebrating his years of service.
“It was a short time, it seems like, that has passed by,” Combs said. “I have had the pleasure of knowing every chief this department (has) ever had.”
Combs has seen a lot during his 50 years on the department and for him, seeing all the improvements the department has gone through over the years is a highlight.
One of the biggest improvements Combs specifically mentioned was when the fire tax was created.
“The fire tax was a big improvement because the citizens in our district wanted to support the fire department,” Combs said. “So we went around with petitions to that effect, and they signed them and they supported us and they’ve been supporting us ever since, which is a great thing.”
Combs first started volunteer firefighting when he got married and rented a little apartment next to what would become the fire department.
“Those guys kept on to me and kept on to me about joining the fire department. ‘oh, you got to join,’” Combs said. “I did finally join after a little while.”
At the time, Cove Creek was the only fire department on that side of the county, so they were running calls to areas like Beaver Dam and Zionville.
“And that’s why all those places have fire departments now because our response was so slow because they were so far away,” Combs said. “Most of the time when we got there, it was gone. Ashes. It is a great thing that other communities stepped up. We have friends at other departments because of that.”
While Combs was honored for 50 years of service, his son Laramie Combs was honored for 20 years of service.
Laramie Combs said he didn’t join until he was 25, but had always seen his dad responding to calls.
“We’d be out to lunch a lot of times and he’d go out on a fire call,” Laramie Combs said. “Well, if you’re going to go on a fire call, I might as well be a member to kind of get into that.”
Terry Combs said it was fun to have his son alongside him on the department over the years.
Making it to 50 years of service was a goal of Terry Combs and when he retired as chief — which he was for nearly 25 years — he wanted to stay until he got to that 50 year mark.
Along with both of the Combs being honored with years of service, Len Dollar was recognized for 40 years of service.
“It’s remarkable the commitment that our folks have made and continue to make for the organization,” Interim Fire Chief Steve Marks said. “There is some camaraderie and enjoyment in serving in an organization like a fire department. There’s also a huge commitment in serving the community. Our members who have served for 50 years or five months have demonstrated that willingness to serve their neighbor.”
The annual meeting also featured presentations of the CCVFD first responder of the year, which went to Christy Taylor, and firefighter of the year, which went to Steve Hicks.
Marks also talked about the ISO rating the department will go through in October. This is the first time CCVFD is going through an ISO rating. An ISO rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Service Office that reflects how prepared a community and area is for fires.
The department is currently a 9S in the rating system, and any rating lower than that will save community members money moving forward through their insurance premiums.
The rating includes making sure water points have been certified, inspected and maintained; making sure that they can move the appropriate amount of water; and also working on pre-plans for larger facilities in the district.
Marks also gave an update at the annual meeting regarding different aspects of the department. He said they are on pace for 400 calls this year and are on pace for nearly 3,000 hours of training. Marks also mentioned the department would hopefully be getting their new pumper truck by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.