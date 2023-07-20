GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — Despite the devastating loss of beech trees on the MacRae Meadows campground earlier this year, staff and patrons both saw the 67th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games to be a record-setting success.

The GMHG staff is still working on exact figures for attendance and revenue, but they are certain this year’s Games had record-setting numbers, said GMHG President Steve Quillin. Quillin estimates that more than 44,000 people attended the Games this year.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.