WATAUGA – The annual Farm City Banquet returned to the High Country on Nov. 3 after a two year hiatus due to COVID.
The night of was filled with music, catered food, fellowship and of course awards at Boone United Methodist Church. Catered by Coyote Kitchen and J.P. Mason, with help of the local farms, all the food was locally sourced. A silent auction was help, and the tickets to the event doubled as a a ticket for the raffle. Many businesses in the area came together to help support the event, including providing for the raffle baskets.
Opening remarks and introductions were given by Jim Hamilton, County Extension Director, and David Jackson, the Boone Chamber president/CEO.
“I think in a county like Watauga, agriculture has been one of the absolute bedrocks of our community for generations and Farm City Banquet is always a great way to bring the farming community in and let them celebrate another successful year with the folks that benefit from their their work. And this has been 66 years in the making now,” Jackson said.
Special guest speaker and author, Evan Peter Smith also spoke at the event.
Smith told stories from his non-fiction novel about local community member, R.G. Shipley. Shipley was a farmer who ended up helping to create large scale hydroponic farming process.
“So after telling these stories, I hope to leave you with this hopefully not too sentimental summation. But it’s clear that the work of agriculture is vital to the future of a community, a region, a state, a country. I think everyone gathered here knows that. But the work of the farmer is also just as obviously inseparable from the history of that region and our country,” Smith said.
Following dinner, awards were given to multiple members of the community that helped maintain agriculture in our community.
Cattleman of the Year award was awarded by Watauga Cattlemen and was given to Jimmy Davis, a community member known for his cattle. On behalf of Davis, his two daughters and grandson accepted the award.
Beekeeper of the Year Award was awarded to Susan Pope for her excellence in sustainable beekeeping.
The L.E. Tuckwillwer Award, sponsored by the Boone Chamber of Commerce, recognizes outstanding efforts in community development. This year, the award went to Blake, Anne, Daniel and Alex Brown.
Outstanding in the Field Award is given to a member in the community for making significant contributions to the agriculture community. Carol Coulter received this years award for promoting and improving local farms with acts of sustainability and profitability. Youth in Agriculture Award was given to Watauga High Schooler and FFA member Tristian Mick. The Charles Church Sustainability Award was awarded Jess McKellen. She was recognized for her impactful work that benefits High Country Producers.
To finish the night, music by Patrick and Kay Crouch filled the hall. People ate and laughed amongst themselves, and compared raffle baskets.
