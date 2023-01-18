monument4.jpeg

The fall officers memorial is in front of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BLOWING ROCK — Sixty years ago, on Jan. 18, 1963, then Blowing Rock Police Chief William Green was killed in the line of duty. 

"The anniversary of the passing of Chief Green serves as a reminder that law enforcement has always been, and continues to be a dangerous occupation," BRPD Chief Aaron Miller said. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Chief Green's family. We are appreciative for the sacrifices of our officers and their families, who continue to serve our community."

Police memorial

The Blowing Rock Police Memorial to fallen officers was dedicated in a July 13, 2021 ceremony. 
IMG_8879.jpeg

Police Chief William Greene. 
IMG_8884.jpeg

Greene's police vehicle. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.