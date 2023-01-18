BLOWING ROCK — Sixty years ago, on Jan. 18, 1963, then Blowing Rock Police Chief William Green was killed in the line of duty.
"The anniversary of the passing of Chief Green serves as a reminder that law enforcement has always been, and continues to be a dangerous occupation," BRPD Chief Aaron Miller said. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Chief Green's family. We are appreciative for the sacrifices of our officers and their families, who continue to serve our community."
The following is the story published in Jan. 24, 1963 edition of the Watauga Democrat after his death.
Blowing Rock Chief Dies In Gun Battle
Millar Greer Is Captured; Others Held
William Deane (Bill) Greene, 28, Blowing Rock Police chief, was killed in a knife and gun battle early Friday as he approached an auto to investigate burglaries there, and Millard Greer, 45, is held in the Lenoir jail charged with the slaying.
Greene was shot at 1 a.m. near Blowing Rock on the Caldwell side, and emptied one of his revolvers in the melee. He managed to get back into his cruise car and radio for help. Taken to the Blowing Rock Hospital, he lived for four hors and managed to give officers details of the gun battle and descriptions of his assailants.
Mr. Greene was shot in the back at close range with a 410-gauge shotgun, and again in the right arm, as he walked toward the car he had stopped.
A man and two women were arrested early Friday and are being held in Lenoir. They are Ralph H. Parson, 22, his wife, Carolyn, 22, and Millicent H. Hinson, 17.
Millard Greer, who carried bullet wounds, believed to be inflicted by the dying Blowing Rock officer, was tracked down by bloodhounds Saturday, when officers came upon him in a corn field near the Blue Ridge Parkway 15 miles south of the Virginia line.
Unceasing Manhunt
Greer had been the object of a round the clock manhunt for 36 hours, in which the State Highway patrol officers, led be Patrol Captain H. C. Johnson of Asheville, together with Sheriff's officers from Watauga, Ashe, Caldwell and Wilkes took part. Some of the men, Like Patrolman Bill teams of Boone, engaged in the hunt for 36 hours straight. SBI and FBI agents also worked the case.
The officers armed with shotguns, carbines and pistols, and using walk-talkies, tracked down Greer, a resident of Valmead, near Lenoir, a former convict, with the aid of bloodhounds. Greer, 6 feet tall and white-haired, was silent when apprehended and said nothing but that he "had thrown away his fun somewhere."
Taken to the Lenoir jail, Greer received hospital treatment for tow gunshot wounds in the right arm. A bullet, believed fired by the dying officer, had passed through his chin and lodged in his neck, but his condition was listed as good. He had bandaged his arm and apparently had not lost much blood
A crowd of several hundred people gathered when the manacled Greer was brought to the Caldwell jail, but there were no demonstrations and the spectators dispersed when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Following the shooting, officers said, Greer and Parson threw away their loot — a television set, chest of silver, clothing, blankets and utensils, let the women out of the car and then drove to Lenoir, where Parson got out He was picked up Friday while sleeping in a relative's farm house.
Greer's car was found deserted on a mountain road near the home of Jesse Winebarger, not far from West Jefferson. Ashe County Deputy Wiley Gambill said Winebarger admitted to taking Greer to West Jefferson Friday so he could make a telephone call. Winebarger was arrested on an open charge, but was released after the capture of Greer.
Gambill said Greer told Winebarger he sustained the wounds in a fight in Virginia and Winebarger had not heard of the police chief's death. Winebarger said he was with Greer from Friday morning until mid-afternoon.
Salisbury Gets Message
Greene's plea for help was picked up by the State hIghway Patrol station in Salisbury, and when an ambulance and a patrolman reached the stricken officer, they found him in his car, the red blinker still flashing. His radio message said he was dying.
Born in Watauga County, Greene was a son of Charles B and Inez M. Greene.
Described as a fair and square enforcer, he applied for the job as a Blowing Rock policeman before he was old enough and finally won the job at age 20. He had formerly worked for the town as a Jack of all Trades. He had been elevated to the position of Chief two years ago.
He was a fine officer, very dedicated," Mayor R. B. Hardin of Blowing Rock said.
Parsons and Greer are charged with murder. Mrs. Parsons and Millicent Hinson are charged with aiding and abetting.
The funeral were held at Blowing Rock Baptist Church by Rev. A. C. Moody, Rev. Blake Brinkerhoff and Ref. C. Ward Courtney. Burial was in Blowing Rock cemetery.A large crowed had gathered for the funeral and law enforcement officers from a wide area, including Tennessee, attended.
The suspect who shot Chief Greene was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison on March 1, 1963. He died in prison on December 29, 1992.
Greer was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison on March 1, 1963. He died in prison. Parsons was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to 30 years. He was paroled in 1975. The two women pled guilty to manslaughter. A previous version of this story stated it was the 50th anniversary when it is the 60th.
