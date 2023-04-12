Full Honoree Shot 4 Under 40 2023.jpg

All of the 4 Under 40 after the awards ceremony and sponsors.

 Photo by Josh Floyd

BOONE — An evening designed to celebrate 16 emerging High Country’s leaders was highlighted by five honorees earning accolades during the 7th annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards ceremony. The event was hosted Thursday, April 6, in front of a crowd of more than 200 attendees at the Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone.

“The total accomplishments and impact of this year’s honorees is nothing short of inspiring,” said David Jackson, president/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “The common thread of this year’s 17 honorees is their dedication to community. Each has displayed superior professional skills in their careers, and the work they do is focused on making the High Country a better place for all residents. We may highlight an honoree in each category, but this event is about showing the strength and abilities of all 16 finalists. The 4 Under 40 Class of 2023 adds to an emerging web of accomplished professionals that all have the betterment of Watauga County and the High Country in mind. We are in great hands knowing that people of this caliber are already working with our long-time leaders toward preserving a positive future for all who live and work in our community.”

Halee Hartley 4 Under 40 2023.jpg

Halee Hartley won the Business Owner award.
Garrett Price 4 Under 40 2023.jpg

Garrett Price won the Education Professional award.
Ashli Kemo 4 Under 40 2023.jpg

Ashli Kemo won the Rising Star award.
Brittany Luxton 4 Under 40 2023.jpg

Brittany Luxton won the Non-Proft Business Professional award.
Cay Harkins on Stage 4 Under 40 2023.jpg

Cay Harkens was honored with the Respect Your Elder award.

